‘LPBW’ Network, TLC, Wishes Matt Roloff ‘Happy Birthday’ In Awesome Throwback Video

The Little People, Big World network, TLC, wished Matt Roloff a “happy birthday” on Saturday in an awesome new throwback video. The 90-second video clip was shared by TLC on the official Little People, Big World Facebook page on Matt Roloff’s 56th birthday. The beloved Little People, Big World patriarch received “happy birthday” shout-outs from fans worldwide on the Roloff family throwback video that’s now been reacted to hundreds of thousands of times.

Fans have been watching the growing Roloff family live life on Roloff Farms in Helvetia, Oregon, for 12 seasons, so far, on the TLC network. Matt Roloff quickly became a fan-favorite on the long-running reality TV series as he struggled with dwarfism, while also helping Amy Roloff raise the couple’s four children and work on projects on the family’s sprawling pumpkin farm in Oregon. Matt Roloff constantly stays busy, both on and off the small screen, with side businesses and recently becoming a proud grandpa to Jeremy and Zach Roloff’s firstborn children.

Matt Roloff’s followers “love” the way he has shared his life with Little People, Big World viewers for the over the last decade, and TLC asked fans to “help us wish Matt Roloff a happy birthday” on Saturday. TLC, the network that started the Little People, Big World reality TV phenomenon back in 2006, put together an awesome and nostalgic throwback video for Matt Roloff that begins with “Happy Birthday Matt!” The video clip, that’s been viewed over 200,000 times, goes on to show Tori Roloff telling Matt and Amy that they are “gonna be grandparents!”

After showing the arrival of the first Roloff grandbaby, Jackson Kyle Roloff, Matt Roloff is shown saying that he is going to have baby Jackson “so entertained” and “keep him so busy” that “there won’t be any time to yawn.” The video also shows a throwback photo of Matt and Amy Roloff posing side-by-side as a young couple and a few throwback video clips of Matt Roloff working on the Roloff family farm. As Jeremy and Audrey Roloff then go on to announce that “Audrey is pregnant,” Matt Roloff’s reaction is priceless when he finds out he’s going to be a grandpa for the second time. Next, Matt Roloff is shown remembering when Jeremy and Zach were “little babies” — throwback photo included of a young Matt holding his infant twin boys.

Comments on the throwback video from fans of Little People, Big World wish the creative, amazing, humorous, and loving Matt Roloff — a man who never gives up — a “blessed” and “happy birthday.” One comment says that they hope Matt received another “new piece of heavy equipment to use on your farm.” Other comments say that the hard work Matt has put into the Roloff family farm over the years has really paid off to provide “your family with a great life.” Overall, fans of Matt Roloff say they wish Little People, Big World“is on forever” so they can continue to watch Matt cuddle with his grandchildren, spend time with his family, and share tears with him through all the drama and happiness that is still yet to come for the Roloff family.

