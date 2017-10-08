T.I. Leads Protest Of Atlanta Restaurant Accused Of Discriminating Against Blacks

Rap star T.I. is throwing his support behind protests aimed at an Atlanta restaurant accused of discriminating against black patrons.

A number of Houston’s eateries in Atlanta have recently been hit with such allegations, and the ASAP rapper hasn’t wasted any time putting them on blast.

“Ok so I’ve heard 4 different stories from 4 different sources about discrimination against US at 2 separate Houstons Steakhouse locations in my city,” he recently posted on Instagram under the hashtag #HoustonsWeHaveAProblem. “Tomorrow we get answers,” he added.

On Saturday, the hip-hop star was front and center at a protest outside the restaurant’s Lenox Road location.

“We have closed the Houston’s down for the moment, indefinitely,” T.I. claimed in a video posted on Instagram live outside the eatery. “When they figure out how to treat us, they can open back up,” he added as chants of “whose city, our city,” blared in the background.

Later, staffers from the restaurant took to social media to claim the company employs a diverse workforce that is reflective of the community.

“Charges of discrimination are not only unfounded but are an intentional manipulation using social media,” company officials added in a statement. “Our policies and guidelines apply equally to everyone.”

Just months earlier, T.I. was also on the scene for demonstrations protesting the killings of black victims Alton Sterling and Philando Castille at the hands of white police officers.

The rapper has managed to stay socially active despite constant reports of tumultuous times in his own life.

After months of being estranged, he and wife Tiny Harris are rumored to be finally back together and perhaps thinking of sealing their reunion by adding a baby and possibly a new reality TV show.

Hollywood Life has reported that the idea to add to the seven kids the couple already share is said to be the brainchild of T.I., who seems convinced it will only make them stronger as a couple.

Their reported reunion comes after T.I. was reported to have impregnated at least three other women while he and Tiny were on the outs. The couple formerly starred together on the VH1 reality show T.I & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]