Lovin’ Spoonful Musician Jerry Yester Arrested On 30 Child Porn Possession Charges

Lovin’ Spoonful musician Jerry Yester is facing 30 counts of child pornography possession charges. The 74-year-old piano and guitar player was arrested and booked into jail on Thursday by cyber crimes investigators in Arkansas.

Jerry Yester and the rest of the Lovin’ Spoonful band members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, the Daily Mail notes. Both Yester’s daughter, Lena, and his brother, Jim, were members of the popular 1960s era band.

Yester also produced record albums for Tom Waits, Pat Boone, Aztec Two Step, and The Turtles. He was also a member of the Modern Folk Quartet and the New Christy Minstrels over the course of his multiple decade music career.

Lovin’ Spoonful hit songs include, “Do You Believe in Magic,” “You Didn’t Have to Be So Nice,” “Summer in the City,” “Daydream,” and “Rain on the Roof,” according to the All Music website. In addition to Jerry Yester and his relatives, other members of Lovin’ Spoonful included John Sebastian, Randy Chance, John Marrella, Jan Carl, and David Jayco.

The Lovin’ Spoonful band member was ultimately released from jail on the child pornography charges on a $35,000 bond, TMZ reports. Jerry Yester was born in Birmingham, Alabama, but grew up in Burbank, California.

On this day in #1966, The Lovin’ Spoonful are awarded a #Gold#record for their first number one hit, “Summer in the City”. #music#historypic.twitter.com/2TTABLhJfc — McGuire Music (@McGuireMusic1) September 22, 2017

He began playing folk music during his teenage years with his brother and together they formed the Yester Brothers duo. Jerry Yester joined the Army in 1960. After leaving the Army, Yester began playing with the New Christy Minstrels for several years before joining the Modern Folk Quartet. The band recorded two music albums for Warner Brothers.

After the New Christy Minstrels altered their sound from straight folk to a folk-rock type of music, Phil Spector signed the band to his Philles Records label. While working under Phil Spector’s label, the New Christy Minstrels produced only a cover for “This Could Be the Night” for Harry Nilsson.

Jerry Yester then began playing the piano for the Lovin’ Spoonful. He first appeared on the band’s, “Do You Believe in Magic” recording.

The Lovin’ Spoonful – ‘Summer In The City’ (From ‘Hums of The Lovin’ Spoonful’, 1966) pic.twitter.com/55Nmq7umQo — caitlain (@honeydones) October 4, 2017

Soon after Jerry Yester joined the group, the Lovin’ Spoonful began to fall apart. He only played on a single album released by the band, Everything Playing. He was married to accomplished vocalist Judy Henske and created music with her after Lovin’ Spoonful ceased recording.

