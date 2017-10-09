Brooklyn Beckham And Chloe Grace Moretz Share A Kiss On Instagram, Teased Fans With Rekindled Romance

Love really is sweeter the second time around — at least for Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz. The two seemingly confirmed their rekindled romance on social media, and fans are swooning all over again.

On Saturday, Chloe and Brooklyn were spotted at the Aviva Stadium for the Leinster V Munster match. The pair attended the rugby game in Dublin with the actress’s older brothers, Trevor and Colin.

Beckham and Moretz appeared to be really smitten with each other as they packed on some PDA-filled moments during their day out. Decked out in scarves, the pair took a photo together while enjoying their drinks — Irish coffee for Chloe and a pint of Guinness for Brooklyn.

Moretz also took to Instagram Stories and showed off her reunion with Beckham, adding more to speculations that they are back in each other’s arms. In the clip, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham planted a long kiss on Chloe’s cheek as they cuddle during the match.

Chloe has been jetting in and out of Dublin, Ireland, to film her new movie, The Widow.

Although the pair has yet to personally confirm the real status of their relationship, their recent display of affection on social media seems to prove that they have rekindled their romance.

Just last week, Brooklyn publicly professed his love to Chloe Grace Moretz on Instagram as he shared a snap of their matching Vans trainers. The 18-year-old Beckham gushed on his post, declaring that he is the “luckiest person on earth.”

The Kick-Ass actress reciprocated the love with a sweet comment, calling Brooklyn her “other half.”

The couple hasn’t been shy about their renewed romance on social media as they regularly like and comment on each other’s posts.

Luckiest person on earth ❤️ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Oct 4, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham first met in August 2014 at a SoulCycle class and began an on-and-off relationship before calling it quits after almost two years.

Before the split, Moretz shared the secret to their long-distance romance. At that time, the actress revealed that “trust and communication” played a huge role in their relationship.

“You have to have a model of trust and leave it up in the air and make sure you can hope for the best. Make sure you’re both invested, then you’re good to go.”

And now that Brooklyn moved to New York City to pursue his studies in photography, many assume that they will definitely pick up where they left off in their romance.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]