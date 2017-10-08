‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Surprise Comeback – Clyde Weston And Sami Brady Return To Salem!

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Oct. 9 to Oct. 13 include surprise comeback of two significant characters. DOOL spoilers in the past weeks have revealed the return of Sami Brady and Clyde Weston in the soap’s storylines.

Sami Brady

Alison Sweeney is returning to reprise her role as Sami Brady, the legendary bad girl of Salem. Fans have been teased with her comeback and they are looking forward to seeing her again in Days of Our Lives.

Sami Brady is a favorite schemer among the cast, and the audience missed her tactics that usually give the plot some shocking twists. It was said that she will be coming back to Salem on Friday, Oct. 13.

While the exact details of what she will do upon her return were not disclosed, followers of the show believe that she will come to Salem to divulge a big secret and create a huge scandal. Incidentally, when Sami Brady arrived on Friday in Days Of Our Lives, she will be shocked to find John Black (Drake Hogestyn) digging up her son’s tomb.

What will happen in the graveyard on Friday the 13th? Will Sami already be involved in a major clash as soon as she set foot in Salem? What trouble will she stir this time?

Even if the original purpose of her return has something to do with the Will Horton mystery, she surely has another motive or agenda. Days of Our Lives spoilers teased that Sami Brady will be involved with various characters so she will be in many storylines.

Clyde Weston

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that James Read will reappear as Clyde Weston and he is bound to meet his old flame, Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). NBC did not announce Weston’s return to the soap, but as it turned out, his comeback is actually a surprise for fans. In the teaser, he will finally meet Kate Roberts again this Wednesday, Oct. 11.

James Read himself hinted that his character, Clyde Weston’s, upcoming appearance in the drama has something to do with his son’s, Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) mind-blowing announcement. The Salemites will express strong interest in what he will spill about Will Horton (Chandler Massey.)

At any rate, although two characters are coming back, it was confirmed via DOOL spoilers that no character is exiting the show this week. Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC]