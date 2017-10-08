Rachel Bilson And Hayden Christensen Embrace Fresh Start Following Split

After a decade of being together, Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have decided to part ways allegedly because of their dissimilar social preferences.

A few weeks after the split, Hayden was seen for the first time in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Since he is now living full-time in Toronto, it is believed that he visited his daughter Briar Rose. Rachel, on the other hand, just bought a mansion in Pasadena, California which further affirmed her separation with the Star Wars actor.

Hayden and Rachel, both 36, first met in 2007 while filming for Jumper and got engaged a year later. They quietly called it quits in 2010, but eventually reconciled after three months. In 2014, Rachel gave birth to their firstborn Briar whose name was a nod to the couple’s fascination with Disney.

According to Us Weekly, the breakup can be attributed to the pair’s differences. Unlike Rachel who has a penchant for attending social events, Hayden would prefer to stay at home as per the insider.

Furthermore, Hayden reportedly deals with “anxiety issues” and he started to become “protective and almost paranoid” when Briar came. As per the source, there was an instance when he opted to just drive across the country because he didn’t want to face the photographers at the LAX airport.

Another source told E! News that what happened between Rachel and Hayden was “a gradual buildup of issues and problems.” While the Hart of Dixie star reportedly tried to work things out with the Little Italy actor, it wasn’t enough to prevent their issues from surfacing.

“Rachel is very social and likes to hang out with friends. Hayden is reclusive and off the grid. She accepted that for a long time, but sometimes it was a lot to handle. Hayden can get depressed and is extremely neurotic and it was bringing her down. She felt like she wanted something different and easier. She tried to make it work for years but just got tired of this being her life.”

Back when she was pregnant, Rachel praised Hayden for being “so incredibly supportive and considerate” and someone who’s simply there for her no matter what.

When they welcomed Briar, Hayden similarly shared his happiness because of his new family. He talked about not getting enough sleep but feeling that everything’s “all so worth it.”

Despite the big change in their lives, their friends believe that the two will continue to be in good terms for their daughter. Rachel, who is described as “very close” with the Christensen clan, hopes to still do fun things with the family.

