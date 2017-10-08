Kate Middleton Vs. Meghan Markle: Why Relationships With Their Princes Are So Different When It Comes To PDA

It’s easy to draw comparisons between the loves of the two princes that are 2nd and 5th in line for the British throne. Kate Middleton, who has been married to Prince William since 2011, has managed to endear the masses due to her grace and beauty, in addition to her efforts as an advocate for ending the negative stigma on mental health.

Meghan Markle has won the adoration of many as a star of the hit legal drama Suits, yet also has earned praise and respect for her humanitarian efforts. So it seems that Middleton and Markle are both beautiful and benevolent with handsome princes by their sides, yet, though there are many similarities between the two, their relationships are proving to be quite different.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are always perfectly poised with beaming smiles and clearly adore one another, although this sentiment is not ever demonstrated through public displays of affection. The two never hold hands and do not ever get caught leaning in for a kiss, aside from the famous smooch between the pair on their wedding day.

Travel + Leisure explains that the lack of PDA between Kate and William is likely a personal choice and is not actually a royal etiquette rule. Myka Meier, an expert on royal etiquette, spoke about this topic and explains the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“There is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA, The couple are likely to show very little PDA, if any, to remain professional during their designated roles abroad.”

The lack of affectionate displays between Middleton and her prince should not lead any to believe that they are not a strong couple. It is clear that Kate and William are exceptionally close and that the two have a strong relationship that does not need to be proven by showy displays.

The expert adds, “They come across as a strong, independent couple and while they are always on show, they do not feel the need to ‘show’ their love for each other to the world.”

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, although very careful over the early months of their relationship, have recently been spotted at the Invictus Games in Toronto acting adorably affectionate with one another. The actress and the Games’ founder were caught holding hands, kissing and embracing during the events.

Why is Prince Harry so much more liberal with Meghan Markle than his brother is with Kate Middleton, when it comes to affectionate displays? Vogue reminds that Prince Harry is soon to slip from being 5th in line for the throne to 6th, once the Duke and Duchess welcome their third child. This means that Harry’s royal obligations are not as pressing and that he is given more freedom than his older brother when it comes to expected “royal decorum” to be upheld.

