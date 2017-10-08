Maksim Chmerkovskiy: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Has Pricey Golf Clubs Stolen From His Car In Hollywood Hills

Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy was the victim of a bizarre heist involving his golf clubs—and it happened as a pal watched the crime play out from a nearby window.

According to TMZ, someone pulled up to Chmerkovskiy’s vehicle which was parked outside of a Hollywood Hills home and jacked his expensive golf gear straight out of his trunk. Maksim was parked outside of the home when an unidentified SUV rolled up next to his vehicle. Someone inside the home reportedly saw a man jump out of the SUV, pop open Chmerkovskiy’s trunk and steal the $10,000 set of golf clubs. The thief threw the clubs in his SUV and took off before anyone could stop him.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd live in New Jersey, but they are currently staying in California as they both compete on the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars. Police are investigating the golf club car theft, but unfortunately, this is not the first time police had to be called while the Chmerkovskiys were staying in the Hollywood area. Earlier this year, someone tried to enter into the Los Angeles rental property Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd were staying in and the couple had to call the police and get a restraining order against the drunken trespasser.

In April, Murgatroyd told People that her rental house had “floor to ceiling glass windows all around the perimeter” and that she saw the stranger looking inside. The stranger reportedly began to yell and say that Maks and Peta changed the locks on him and that it was his house. Peta described the incident as “really scary.”

Dancing With the Stars fans learned of the incident when Maksim was a no-show for a Good Morning America appearance after his elimination from the 24th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Last week, Maksim Chmerkovskiy had some unexplained personal issues that prevented him from competing on Dancing with the Stars’ Guilty Pleasures Week with his celebrity partner, Vanessa Lachey. Maksim later apologized to fans and to Vanessa and said he was looking forward to returning to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom this week.

As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence…. — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) October 4, 2017

…. and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week! — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) October 4, 2017

Take a look at the video below to see Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey on Season 245 of Dancing with the Stars.

