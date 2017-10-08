‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Kisses Chad As Vengeance For Abigail & EJ’s Affair, Abby Furious!

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami (Alison Sweeney) has long not forgotten that Abigail (Marci Miller) and EJ (James Scott) were having an affair. Clearly taking EJ’s company from him and getting him arrested for tax evasion wasn’t enough for Samantha Jean. Apparently, when you discover your fiancé is having sex with your maid of honor in the corporate gym, it gives you a lifetime license for revenge according to the latest spoilers. Days of Our Lives fans should therefore know that Abigail better be prepared for a bumpy ride while Sami’s in town. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise then that Sami is taking a special interest in Abigail’s husband, Chad (Billy Flynn).

Days of Our Lives spoilers say that Sami will visit the DiMera mansion and catch up with Chad. Their conversation will undoubtedly turn to Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) revelation that Will (Chandler Massey) is still alive. The two will wonder if there really is a chance that Will is alive and will try to sift through the truth. But, Days of Our Lives spoilers for October 19 state that their innocent conversation will take a heated turn when Abigail walks in and Sami suddenly pulls Chad in for a kiss, according to Soaps She Knows.

@1caseymoss giving @_marcimiller_ some last minute advice before the big day! #DAYS ????: @_marcimiller_ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Abigail won’t take too kindly at the sight of Sami kissing her new husband. In fact, she will be furious and demand some answers. Well, Days of Our Lives fans will be wondering if Abigail needs a trip down memory lane. Spoilers state that Sami isn’t the type to forgive and forget, and although it probably isn’t on her agenda to steal Chad from Abigail, it might provide Sami some kind of perverse pleasure to give Abigail some of her own medicine.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami will nonchalantly respond that she was just thanking Chad for all his help, and got a little carried away. Abigail won’t be impressed with the explanation at all. In fact, it won’t be long before these two have an epic showdown. What do you think of Sami riling up Abigail? Is it wise of her to make enemies now that she needs all the help she can get to find Will?

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss and Vince Bucci/Invision/AP Images]