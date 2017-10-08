‘Outlander’ Season 3 Spoilers: Have We Really Seen The End Of Tobias Menzies And Frank Randall?

Frank Randall’s farewell on Outlander seemingly marked the end of the road for actor Tobias Menzies. With both Frank and Black Jack Randall losing their lives this season, is Menzies’ time on the hit time-traveling drama really over?

In an interview with TV Guide, Menzies sounded optimistic that Frank’s story isn’t over yet. Although the character died in Sunday’s installment, the actor believes we’ll see him again when the show explores Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) storyline a little deeper. In fact, Menzies thinks Frank will resurface in flashbacks and hopes that the show explores the father-daughter relationship a little more.

“I would have liked to see more of [Frank’s] relationship with his daughter, Brianna, so they might take us back to those,” Menzies shared. “Given the nature of the show, weirdly, there’s a lot more leeway than you would normally have.”

The first few episodes of Outlander this season have explored Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) living apart for the first time. Although we’ve seen a lot of Claire’s broken marriage to Frank, we haven’t experienced all of the facets of their story, especially when it comes to their daughter. Given the show’s ability to travel through time, there’s a strong chance we’ll see Frank in more than one flashback. Whether or not that happens next season or the following is yet to be seen.

According to the NY Times, Frank died in a car accident after he and Claire argued about getting a divorce. Frank’s death was not a surprise because we had already seen Claire as a widow, but there were elements of his story that diverted from Diana Gabaldon’s book. Over the course of the first three episodes, we watched Claire and Frank’s marriage slowly unravel as Brianna got older. They attempted to fix things by trying an open marriage, which never happened in the books. Although some fans were surprised by the twist, Menzies believes it matches Gabaldon’s overarching premise that Frank isn’t “the one” for Claire.

While Frank and Claire had their issues, he clearly shared a lot of love for Brianna. In fact, he always dreamed of going abroad with his daughter, which sadly will never happen. We’ll hopefully get to see more of Frank and Brianna’s relationship as the series moves forward.

