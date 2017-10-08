Kate Middleton To Name Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Godparents To Baby No. 3?

When baby number three arrives next spring, Kate Middleton and Prince William will be choosing the new royal baby’s godparents. With the Duke and Duchess breaking royal tradition with their first two children and not naming Prince Harry as a godparent, is it possible they will pass him up once again?

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, not only will they snub Harry again, as well as his girlfriend Meghan Markle, but they will shock everyone when they choose Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Fitzwilliams told the Express that the cousins of Prince William and daughters of Prince Andrew would be a surprise because they weren’t invited to Princess Charlotte’s christening.

Another option would be close friends, which is what they did with Prince George, whose godparents include Child Bereavement UK founder Julia Samuel and the Duke’s private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton.

The Duke and Duchess chose members of Princess Diana’s family as godparents for Princess Charlotte, including William’s first cousin, Laura Fellowes, who is the daughter of Lady Jane Fellowes, Princess Diana’s sister.

Fitzwilliams did not mention Pippa Matthews, Prince Harry, or Meghan Markle as possible choices for baby number three.

Another question surrounding the royal baby is: where will he or she grow up?

Prince George just started school in London, so there is a possibility that the family will reside at Kensington Palace. But after Princess Charlotte arrived, the Duke and Duchess moved their main residence to Anmer Hall in Norfolk on the Sandringham Estate, which is a place William and Harry have regularly visited since they were little.

Fitzwilliams says it is most likely that Kensington Palace will be the main residence once again for the family of five, and Anmer Hall will be used for weekends and holidays.

It will still be a few more months until the new baby arrives, but no one knows exactly when that will be since the Palace has yet to announce a due date.

In the meantime, Kate Middleton has struggled with her current pregnancy since she is once again battling hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness. The Duchess has been forced to cancel all of her public appearances over the past month, including Prince George’s first day of school.

According to E! News, Middleton is feeling better, and she is starting to enjoy her pregnancy. She will be making her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy next week at a Buckingham Palace reception for World Mental Health Day.

