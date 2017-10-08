‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Comings & Goings For The Week Of Oct. 9 — ‘B&B’ Recast A Major Role & More

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of October 9 reveal the coming and goings for the CBS soap opera. There isn’t much casting news for the upcoming week, but there is more information about the Thorne Forrester recast.

On Monday, October 9, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will meet three architects (Maxfield Lund, Amielynn Abellera, and Kamal Khan) that will help Spectra Fashion repair the fire damage. It’s a move to that will rub Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) the wrong way since he paid the retainer on the architects for his massive skyscraper.

A few weeks ago, TV Insider revealed that Ingo Rademacher would take over the role of Thorne Forrester. It was a shocking recast announcement as the B&B fans and cast loved Windsor Harmon as Thorne. Harmon has played Thorne for 21 years, so the idea to recast him didn’t sit well with many of the fans.

At first, the Bold and the Beautiful fans were confused as to why Brad Bell would recast the role, as Harmon only appears every few months. Little did the viewers know, Bell plans on bringing Thorne back for a huge storyline.

According to Rademacher, he was initially cast as Mateo, but Bell didn’t feel that he was right for the role. He envisioned Mateo as a latin man. Brad called Ingo and told him that he felt terrible, but they decided to go with another actor.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bell called Ingo back and offered him a contract role, but warned him the B&B fans might not be happy with him at first. Rademacher accepted the role and prepared himself for the backlash.

Ingo remembered looking into Thorne’s history and noticed Harmon had played the role for over 20 years. He recalled feeling horrible that Winsor was still in the role. However, Harmon passed the torch to Ingo and urged the Bold and the Beautiful viewers to give him a chance.

The cast sent out heartfelt messages to Winsor and wished him the best in whatever he tackles next. The fans are excited to see Ingo as he was a fan favorite [as Jax] on General Hospital. Ingo’s first scenes should air in mid-November.

Just spoke with Brad Bell and at this time he's decided to RECAST THORNE. I wish the new actor and the show continued success. — Winsor D. Harmon III (@winsorharmon) September 23, 2017

Heavy heart today to lose Winsor after a lotta years…He's a class act…All good thoughts, buddy.. — John McCook (@JohnMcCook44) September 26, 2017

Congrats @IngoRademacher you're gonna be amazing as Thorne buddy!! Big shoes dude, size 11, call me man. — Winsor D. Harmon III (@winsorharmon) September 25, 2017

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

