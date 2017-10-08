Duggar Family News: Johannah And Mackynzie Duggar Celebrate Their Birthday With Michelle In All-Girls Day Out

Michelle Duggar and the other Duggar girls spent some time together this weekend, holding an early celebration for the birthdays of Johannah and Mackynzie. While Mackynzie’s birthday is on October 8 and Johannah’s birthday is on October 11, the Duggar girls, nonetheless, opted to celebrate a bit early, with the family’s official Instagram and Facebook accounts uploading the photos from the girls’ lunch date late Saturday.

Immediately noticeable from the recently uploaded photos was the fact that the Duggar girls are all grown up. In the comments section of the family’s Instagram and Facebook posts, many 19 Kids and Counting fans noted that the girls, especially Johannah, have grown a lot since the family’s iconic reality TV show ended a few years ago.

Looking at the soon-to-be birthday celebrant, Johannah does look like she is blooming into a beautiful young woman. Some Counting On fans even remarked that Johannah is starting to resemble one of her prettiest older sisters, Joy-Anna. Johannah seems to be on the tall side among her sisters, too, as she looks close to Jana’s height.

“Johannah is Joy’s double!” wrote one commenter.

“Happy early birthday Johannah and Mackynzie! Johannah is so tall!” another fan wrote.

Mackynzie, who is the firstborn child of Josh and Anna Duggar, has also grown up a lot. If any, her open smile at the camera suggests that the young reality TV star was having a lot of fun with her family members.

One member of the Duggar women that truly caught the eye of many, however, was Michelle Duggar, who looked positively radiant in the recently uploaded photos. Michelle could be seen smiling widely at the camera, and it is difficult to deny the fact that she looks a lot happier now than ever before.

“Michelle looks better and better every time I see her,” one fan wrote.

“Michelle looks so young and good,” wrote another.

In a lot of ways, Michelle has a lot to be thankful for this year. After all, two more of her children just got married, with son Joe recently tying the knot with Kendra Caldwell and daughter Joy-Anna getting married to Austin Forsyth back in May.

Apart from this, she also welcomed two more grandchildren from Jill and Josh. Lastly, her recently married daughter, Joy, also announced her pregnancy, which means that the Duggar family would soon expand even more.

What do you think about the Duggars’ latest update? Is Johannah really growing up to be the spitting image of Joy? Is Michelle really looking a lot better in her recent photos? Sound off in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]