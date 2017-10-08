Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Engaged? His Plan To Propose Will Reportedly ‘Blow Her Mind’

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd started dating in January, and since then the couple has made a habit of sharing loving photos and raving about each other on Instagram. What they don’t do much is actually talk about their relationship in public, but that doesn’t mean things aren’t getting serious.

Hollywood Life is reporting that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is ready to pop the question, and he is planning a proposal that the Come & Get It singer will never forget.

“Abel doesn’t want to rush things. He wants to plan a proposal that’s going to blow Selena’s mind. The past few months have been kind of stressful with Selena’s [kidney transplant] operation and all. But now that the worst is over, and she’s well on the road to a full recovery, Abel can focus on finishing off the last leg of his tour, and then concentrate on the how, when and where to propose,” says the Hollywood Life source.

The insider went on to say that Tesfaye knew early in the relationship that what he had with Selena Gomez was special. He said that the singer has been in love before, but this is something that is on a different level. The Can’t Feel My Face singer even told his best friend Lamar Taylor after his first date with Gomez that he was going to marry her. According to the source, Tesfaye has become more confident of that feeling the more he gets to know his girlfriend.

The Weeknd does have a couple more months on tour, it doesn’t end until December 14, but that means a proposal could come not long after. He could maybe choose traditional options like Christmas, New Year’s Eve, or Valentine’s Day. However, if it is to be as mind-blowing as the source claims, he may decide not to wait for a holiday.

While he is touring, Gomez has made it a point to see him no matter how far away he is performing. According to Glamour magazine, she recently took a break from shooting her new Woody Allen movie in New York and flew 2,400 miles to see her boyfriend in Vancouver just for the weekend.

Cameras caught Selena Gomez on her movie set Wednesday, and then the next night a fan took a picture of her with Tesfaye in the Canadian city. If she isn’t finished with production on her movie, she will soon have to return to New York City. That is a lot of traveling, but easy to do when you are a wealthy celebrity in love.

