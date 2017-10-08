Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Take Spotlight For Allowing Shiloh Jolie-Pitt To Flaunt ‘Gender Neutral’ Style

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have become famous through the years for multiple reasons, ranging from the dramatic start to their romance (they met on the movie set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith while Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston) to their volatile split (rumors continue to soar about exactly what caused Angelina to file for divorce). In recent months, however, as Jolie has stepped out on the red carpet with her six children trailing after her, Angelina’s and Brad’s kids have been stealing the spotlight.

And in particular, it is Jolie’s and Pitt’s first biological child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is turning heads with her fashion choices. At 11-years-old, Shiloh has become more famous than her brothers and sisters Maddox, Pax, Knox, Vivienne, and Zahara. Both Angelina and Brad have discussed what makes Shiloh unique while avoiding the use of any LGBT references.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Described By Angelina And Brad Without LGBT Labels

As the Inquisitr reported, Angelina has said that her daughter enjoys dressing like one of her brothers. Shiloh has become known for her short hairstyles, and Jolie revealed that Shiloh’s desire to “be a boy” resulted in the decision to cut her hair and opt for her signature style.

“She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

In addition, Brad once told Oprah Winfrey that when Shiloh was a very young child, she preferred to be called John. Amber Rose subsequently responded to Pitt’s revelation by praising his daughter’s appearance in a tux. But Rose’s praise for “gorgeous John Jolie Pitt,” which included the hashtag “#TransKids,” sparked controversy because neither Brad nor Angelina has used the term “trans” to refer to any of their kids, as the Inquisitr noted.

Celebrity Parents Embrace Gender Neutral Fashion

Jolie’s and Pitt’s daughter Shiloh isn’t the only celebrity kid whose parents are allowing her to embrace her own fashion preferences. In addition to Brad and Angelina, other stars are letting their children steer clear of traditional gender-conforming fashion, pointed out the Daily Mail.

“Celebrities have been quick to embrace the [gender neutral] ethos.”

Russell Brand famously announced that he desired to bring up his daughter Mabel “gender neutrally.” In addition, Megan Fox just got “mommy-shamed,” as the Inquisitr pointed out, for allowing her son to step out in a dress, which she shared on Instagram.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

But it’s not necessary to be the child of stars like Angelina and Brad or Megan Fox to step out in what’s become known as gender neutral attire. One company is responding with an entire line of unisex clothes for kids.

Mothercare Launches Gender Neutral Style For Kids Like Shiloh

Meet Mothercare, which has a gender neutral style range for kids. The unisex collection includes everything from slogan T-shirts to romper suits. Steering clear of boy-blue and girl-pink shades, the gender neutral collection features colors such as white, grey, and yellow shades. It’s called the My K collection. But it hasn’t totally changed the sometimes sexist slogans in traditional T-shirts for kids, as the Let Toys Be Toys campaign pointed out.

Parents such as Angelina and Megan have faced a challenge when it comes to shopping for their kids who want to go against the style stereotype: Most kids’ clothing stores have separate sections for boys and girls. Just last month, however, John Lewis responded to that obstacle by announcing the removal of gender labels from clothes for kids. The retailer also announced the elimination of traditional boys’ and girls’ sections in its stores.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Join Other Celebrity Parents In Fighting Gender Stereotypes

The Deccan Chronicle praised celebrities like Angelina and Brad for taking the lead in fighting gender stereotypes by letting their kids make their own fashion choices. Jolie and Pitt are not alone, but Shiloh’s parents are viewed as among the first celebrity parents to defy fashion gender norms for their children.

As noted, Megan Fox’s five-year-old son Noah has been seen dressed in his favorite Disney character’s gown. The publication pointed out that Fox and Noah’s dad Brian Austin Green have shared their views on their son’s style preferences.

“[Megan Fox and Brian] have made it clear in the past that they do not care if their son wears dresses as it’s his own choice.”

At the MTV Video Music Awards, the singer Pink, her husband, and their six-year-old daughter Willow coordinated in matching three-piece suits before stepping onto the red carpet. Actress Charlize Theron’s son has been seen sporting a dress and a wig, while Jaden Smith (son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith) has shown up wearing skirts to participate in the battle against gender stereotypes.

Noting that Brad’s and Angelina’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is “always spotted sporting boys’ clothing” and hairstyles, the publication also noted that Zendaya is contributing to the trend by creating her own line, Daya by Zendaya, which is gender neutral.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Predicting Future Of Fashion?

In allowing Shiloh to step out in her gender-neutral styles, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may be giving fans a hint of what fashion’s future looks like. Talking about her gender-neutral line Daya by Zendaya, the star predicted that her brand is the “future of fashion,” reported Refinery 29.

Just like Brad’s and Angelina’s acceptance of Shiloh’s clothing preferences, Zendaya revealed that her parents allowed her to choose what she desired and “wear what I wanted to wear.” And most of the time, like Shiloh, it was attire for boys.

“Nine times out of 10 I was shopping in the boys section.”

She admitted that she tended to go for “cargo shorts and hoodies,” calling that her “uniform.” With the introduction of her new fashion line, Zendaya hopes that she is leading the way for a world where fashion’s current gender stereotypes dissolve.

What do you think of Angelina Jolie’s and Brad Pitt’s comments about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt? Should children be allowed to choose what they want to wear, regardless of style gender stereotypes? Post your views below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]