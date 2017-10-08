O.J. Simpson Asked For A ‘Nicole Brown Look-A-Like’ Prostitute At Nevada’s Bunny Ranch [Video]

O.J. Simpson still has Nicole Brown on his mind. According to Inside Edition, Simpson kept Nicole’s photo by his bedside while in prison. Now comes news that O.J. is still looking for Nicole in a manner of speaking now that Simpson has been released from prison. According to Page Six, O.J. wants to find “companionship” at the Bunny Ranch, a legal house of prostitution in Nevada, owned by Dennis Hof. The Moonlite Bunny Ranch was previously profiled on HBO’s CatHouse, and Simpson apparently made his desires known about the type of woman he wanted as a companion at the brothel in Mound House, Nevada, located approximately six miles east of Carson City.

O.J. apparently got a message to the Bunny Ranch via his friend, Tom Scotto, that he wanted a woman who looked like his former wife, the woman he was accused and acquitted of murdering – along with Ron Goldman – on October 3, 1995, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“As far as I know, things are going down. [O.J. wants] a Nicole Brown look-a-like. There are still a lot of moving parts. It all depends on O.J.’s schedules and meeting with the parole officers. It’s going to happen. The Bunny Ranch and the Bunny Ranch girls are anxious for O.J.’s visit,” Hof said.

However, Simpson might not be allowed to find his version of Nicole at the infamous Bunny Ranch, that is if a visit to the brothel is against the rules of O.J.’s Nevada parole. Meanwhile, SNL addressed The Juice being on the loose and attempting to date, as seen in the below sketch, which imagines Simpson trying to pull the wool over a woman’s eyes as to his controversial past.

Simpson was spotted leaving the Lovelock Correctional Facility recently with a couple of friends as authorities attempted to divert media attention by sending decoys out first. One of Simpson’s first meals outside of prison was a couple of McDonald’s meals, which O.J. deemed was “better than prison food.”

O.J. began to learn about life outside of prison when his daughter Arnell reportedly showed him an iPhone. It was a device that caused O.J. confusion, according to the New York Post.

Whether or not the 70-year-old O.J. will find his Nicole look-a-like at the Bunny Ranch remains to be seen. At least two acquaintances turned down Simpson’s request to stay with them, but Simpson was able to find housing in a Vegas home that is 5,000 square feet inside a gated community with a golf club. As seen in the top photo above, O.J. kissed his then-fiancée, Nicole Brown, on August 18, 1980.

[Featured Image by AP Images]