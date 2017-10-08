If Bon Jovi Makes It Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Will Richie Sambora Reunite, Perform With Jon Bon Jovi?

If Bon Jovi makes it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will Richie Sambora reunite with Bon Jovi, the band he walked away from, and perform on stage with his old bandmates once again? Absolutely!

Speaking to Trunk Nation on Thursday, Sambora made it clear he wants to be there.

“Of course (I’ll play). It’s so good to be recognized. It’s a thrill.”

USA Today reported that Sambora, speaking to the SiriusXM show host Eddie Trunk, had no qualms about reuniting with his former band mates. He was quite enthusiastic about the history of Bon Jovi, and the quality of their work.

“At the end of the day, the great thing is we made a lot of people happy, we put a lot of (backsides) in the seats, we sold a lot of records and made some great songs that made a lot of people happy. So if I do get in, I’ll feel like it’s maybe deserved.”

Sambora who left in 2013, and bassist Alec John Such, who left Bon Jovi in 1994, are both on the nomination list.

What exactly caused the rift between the longtime bandmates, to watch Sambora walk away from a band he had been with for over 30 years?

Last year, Us Magazine reported on an interview with Bon Jovi, speaking to Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, the “Living On A Prayer” singer explained how he saw the story.

Bon Jovi is nominated for #rockhall2018! Cast your fan vote to get us in there – rockhall.com/vote.

According to Jon, all was going great. Their then new album, What About Now, that was at number one, they had a sold out tour, but Sambora didn’t show up for work.

“Everyone says, ‘Well, what happened?’ We were in Calgary. The last album was entering the charts at No. 1. We’re sold out every single night. It’s show No. 21, and the short of it is, Ritchie just didn’t show up at the show.”

Although there were rumors that Sambora’s departure was due to money, the guitarist had another story. Speaking to The Today Show Australia, Sambora explained that this was not the case.

Sambora insists it was about spending time with his daughter, Ava, whose mother was ex-wife Heather Locklear.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Ava had just turned 16, and Sambora chose more time with family over another grinding tour.

“I thought maybe we should have taken more time between the last tour and this tour.”

Like Jagger and Richards, McCartney and Lennon, Bon Jovi and Sambora were a longtime, prolific songwriting team. Their list of songs is endless, with “Living On A Prayer” and “Dead or Alive,” just two fan favorites. In 2009, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

As of now, the odds of a reunion between Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora are quite good. On the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website, Bon Jovi is firmly at the top, with the most fan votes. Once a day, anyone can vote for five of their choices, out of the 19 nominated.

Fans can vote until December 5. Then, later in December, the inductees will be announced and on April 14 will be the ceremony with inductions and live performances.

In addition to Bon Jovi, the other 18 nominees include: Kate Bush, the Cars, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, Link Wray, MC5, the Meters, the Moody Blues, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, Depeche Mode, Judas Priest, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and the Zombies are the 2016 nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Just Announced – Bon Jovi's been named a 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominee! Make sure to cast your fan ballot at rockhall.com/vote. You can vote once per day until December 5, 2017. A huge thank you to our fans for the support! #RockHall2018

Currently, Sambora is in a band with girlfriend, Australian guitar sensation Orianthi, calling themselves RSO. They just released Rise.

#RSOOfficial #RSO

Do you believe that should Bon Jovi make it into the HOF, should former members of the band, Richie Sambora and David Byron go on stage with Jon Bon Jovi? Please share what you think below!

