Intel to make Olympics great again

The countdown begins for the XXIII Olympic Winter Games. The mega event will be held for 17 days from February 9 to February 25 in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, in the Republic of Korea. The Olympic Winter Games will be held in Korea for the first time in 30 years after the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988. PyeongChang will be the stage for the opening and closing ceremonies and most snow sports. Alpine speed events will take place in Jeongseon, and all ice sports will be held in the coastal city of Gangneung.

For those who cannot make it to the venue, there is a better alternative. Intel’s newfangled technology will enable users to enjoy the Olympics without stepping out of their living room. The company is collaborating with Microsoft to bring new Windows Mixed Reality experiences and content to the mainstream. A few days ago, Gregory Bryant, senior vice president and general manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group, along with Microsoft Technical Fellow Alex Kipman, took to AltspaceVR, a well-known social platform for virtual reality, to demonstrate the promise of social mixed reality.

“We’re thrilled about this and know that viewers are going to love the way they can get a front row seat to take part in the action,” Bryant said.

Bryant highlighted Intel’s role and commitment to bring mixed reality experiences to life, including the recent launch of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor and announced that Intel will deliver a Windows Mixed Reality experience with Intel True VR for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Intel And Wildlife

Meanwhile, on World Animal Day, which was celebrated on October 4, the company announced its two successful wildlife research expeditions, powered by Intel artificial intelligence (AI) and drone technologies. The company has been collaborating with wildlife researchers to power science exploration and to help better understand the world around us in safer, more efficient and less invasive ways, allowing researchers to quickly act upon data that provides information about the long-term health of our environment and humanity.

To drive AI innovation, Intel is making strategic investments spanning technology, R&D, and partnerships with business, government, academia and community groups. The company has also invested in startups like Mighty AI, Data Robot, and Lumiata through their Intel Capital portfolio and have invested more than $1 billion in companies that are helping to advance artificial intelligence.

“AI will make the impossible possible: advancing research on cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and brain disorders; helping to find missing children; and furthering scientific efforts in climate change, space exploration, and oceanic research,” said Brian Krzanich, Intel’s CEO.

[Featured Image by Zsolt Czegledi/MTI/AP Images]