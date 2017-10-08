Gal Gadot Takes On Wonder Woman, O.J., And The Kardashians In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skits

Gal Gadot was all over the place on Saturday Night Live. The Wonder Woman star served as host for the second episode of the late-night sketch comedy’s 43rd season where she spoofed her superhero character as well as some of today’s top headline makers.

To kick things off, Gal Gadot spoke a portion of her SNL monologue in Hebrew. After announcing that the episode was being broadcast live for the first time in her birthplace of Israel, Gadot addressed her hometown loved ones in her native tongue accompanied by subtitles for American viewers.

Gadot’s Saturday Night Live spoof of Princess Diana of Themyscira—aka Wonder Woman— included a storyline about Wonder Woman’s “super gay” legacy that culminated with a lengthy lip lock with longtime SNL cast member Kate McKinnon, to which Gal deadpanned, “I felt nothing.”

Gal Gadot actually opened Saturday Night Live with a poke at her Wonder Woman alter ego. The show opened with SNL cast member Leslie Jones joining Gal onstage in full Wonder Woman apparel. But Jones’ version of the female superhero was from Times Square, not Themyscira. And while she didn’t have a lasso that makes people tell the truth, she did have vodka.

Gal’s SNL hosting stint also touched on O.J. Simpson’s recent release from prison. In the sketch, a clueless Gadot was on a dinner date with Simpson (Kenan Thompson), who was given a plastic knife instead of traditional tableware at the eatery. At one point, Simpson explains to his ditzy date that everyone in the restaurant is acting weird around him because they are racist.

Later in the show, Gadot was a dead ringer as Kendall Jenner for a spoof of a fictional E! show, Kendall’s Model House in which the Kardashian kid sister was lost in her own home.

In addition to the Gal Gadot skits, Saturday Night Live featured a surprise opening performance by Jason Aldean, who paid tribute to late rocker Tom Petty in his first appearance since the tragic shooting at his concert in Las Vegas. Musical artist Sam Smith was also on hand to perform his songs “Too Good at Goodbyes” and “Pray.”

Saturday Night Live is already getting off to a superstar start. Season 43 of the long-running late-night comedy series kicked off last week with Ran Gosling as host and Jay-Z as musical guest. Next week, Saturday Night Live will be hosted by The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani, with P!nk as the musical guest.

[Featured Image by Will Heath/NBC]