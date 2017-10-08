NBA Rumors: Is Stephen Curry The Reason Why All-Star Game Format Was Changed?

The NBA made a shocking announcement early last week regarding a change in the format of the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles. It will be the first NBA All-Star Game that will not feature a matchup between the Eastern and Western Conference. The latest rumors suggest that Stephen Curry was one of the reasons why the All-Star Game format was changed.

As announced by the NBA on their official website, the 2018 All-Star Game is going to have two captains and they are going to choose their teammates from a pool of players voted by the fans as starters and reserves. The captains are the players who receive the most fan votes from each conference. The 2018 All-Star teams are also playing for charity, the first in NBA All-Star Game history.

Some fans were shocked while others were delighted that the NBA has decided to change the format of the All-Star Game. The league was not afraid to make changes after three consecutive All-Star Games where defense was non-existent. The All-Star Game is not as competitive as it once was during the era of Michael Jordan.

According to one anonymous league executive, the straw that broke the camel’s back regarding the change was none other than two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

The executive told Bleacher Report the NBPA President Chris Paul was watching the All-Star Game at home when he saw Stephen Curry laid flat on his chest and covering his ears during a fastbreak dunk from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Paul reportedly got in contact with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who was also unhappy with the lack of competitiveness in the All-Star Game.

“I got the sense that he thought what everybody else thought; there’s very little competition. He’s an ultra-competitive guy. I think he viewed it from a different perspective and was like, ‘Holy crap, we’ve got to do something.'”

After Chris Paul and Adam Silver got in touch, they also included NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan. “His Airness” was reportedly heavily involved in the discussions, and it resulted in the new format being implemented for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. The effectiveness of the change is still in question as to whether there is going to be some defense during the game.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry chimed in on the changes in the NBA All-Star Game format, and he believes that it’s great for the league, per ESPN. Curry added that it creates more interest for fans, and he’s looking forward to seeing players from the West teaming up with players from the East. Curry also noted that if he gets selected as one of the captains, his first selection is going to be a teammate.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game is on February 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Voting will start on Christmas with the captains getting revealed on January 18, 2018. The reserves, on the other hand, are going to be selected on January 23.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]