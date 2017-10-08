‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian Returns To Port Charles, Teams Up With Sonny To Quit Mob Life?

General Hospital spoilers state that William DeVry returns as mob boss Julian Jerome during the week of October 16 after a brief hiatus. His return comes after the successful completion of protracted contract negotiations that left fans fearing that he was leaving the daytime drama.

He took a break during the time that his character Julian Jerome was in prison. During the brief hiatus, William was reportedly busy auditioning for other movies and Canadian TV roles. However, he made it clear in recent interviews that he was not planning to leave General Hospital in the foreseeable future.

Julian’s return to Port Charles does not come as a surprise. General Hospital buzz after Julian went to prison indicated he would be back in Port Charles in time for the November sweeps.

DeVry had hinted in an interview with Soap Opera Digest that the mob boss won’t stay long in prison and that he would find a way out, thanks to the ingenuity of his lawyers. DeVry also revealed that executive producer Frank Valentini planned for Julian to return as soon as possible and at a strategic moment in the storyline so that he can play an important role in the developing Jason twin plot.

Although he was tight-lipped about Julian’s next move when he returns to Port Charles, DeVry hinted that Julian might team up with Sonny (Maurice Benard). General Hospital spoilers reveal that one of the first residents of Port Charles that Julian contacts when he returns from prison is Sonny’s erstwhile right-hand man, Jason (Billy Miller). He calls Jason and tries to make a deal with him.

Spoilers also indicate that Julian’s return would lead to a Julexis reunion after the couple resolves issues of Julian’s past abusive behavior toward Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

GH spoilers indicated that while Jerome was in prison, he took the time to reflect on his career and make a resolution to start on a new path. Spoilers also indicated that Julian reflected on the ups and downs in his relationship with Alexis and acknowledges how much he loves her.

Nancy Lee Grahan confirmed independently in a recent interview with Soap Hub that there would be a Julexis reunion. However, according to Grahn, GH writers were determined to “preserve the integrity of Nancy’s character” by ensuring that Julian addresses the abuses that Alexis suffered in the past, such as the time he nearly killed her with the dagger that was used to kill her mother.

Grahn insisted it would be “out of character” if Alexis reconciles with Julian without the storyline addressing issues of past abuse between the couple.

“I think the writers understand and respect the abuse issue that is there,” Nancy told Soap Hub. “I’ve talked to them, and I think the writers and the network are very sensitive to this issue.”

General Hospital spoilers state that Alexis will be dating someone else when Julian returns from prison. Julian will have to fight to win her back.

General Hospital spoilers and buzz also hint that Julian Jerome returns to Port Charles after having mulled over plans for his future life during his time in prison. It seems that Julian would decide to follow Sonny’s example and take a decision to quit mob life.

GH buzz indicates that Julian and Sonny team up when Julian returns to Port Charles.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]