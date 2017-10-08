Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Sues Wendy Williams For ‘Gold Digger’ Remarks

Looks like Blac Chyna is not the only one in the family that might be engaged in a legal dispute. The reality star’s outspoken mother, Tokyo Toni, is reportedly planning to sue television host Wendy Williams over some demeaning remarks.

In a recent report by BET, it has been revealed that Shalana Jones-Hunter, more popularly known as Tokyo Toni, is taking legal actions against Wendy Williams and Whitney Cummings.

According to the webloid, Tokyo Toni was offended by the duo’s comment about her and daughter Blac Chyna during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show. During the course of the interview, Williams and Cummings shared their thoughts about various rumors, including those about Tokyo Toni and Blac Chyna.

Apparently, the host and her comedian guest made some comments about the mother and daughter duo, which did not sit well with Tokyo Toni.

Initially, Wendy asked her guest about her thoughts on rumors of Tokyo Toni flirting with O.J. Simpson. Before answering, Whitney jokingly asked if Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni have an obsession with Asian countries because of their chosen monikers.

She then reacted to the photo of Tokyo Toni, adding that the 45-year-old entrepreneur looks younger than her controversial daughter. Seemingly amused with Tokyo Toni’s youthful appearance, Whitney blurted out, “Gold digging keeps you young.”

Wendy, on the other hand, appeared to be shocked by the comments and immediately changed the topic.

Cummings also shared a photo of herself and Williams on the set of the show, writing in the caption, “Today I am on @wendyshow. I learned a lot about Blac Chyna and her mother, who I believe is named Tokyo Chyna?”

Not the one to hold back her thoughts, Tokyo Toni took to Instagram and shared a lengthy message expressing her outrage about their remarks. She then declared that she will sue the talk show host and her producers for a whopping $1 million.

Proving that she’s serious about the complaint, Tokyo Toni shared a screenshot of an alleged legal document that she apparently filed on October 5, 2017.

This is not the first time that Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni had a clash with Wendy Williams. Last year, the 53-year-old TV personality slammed the former exotic dancer and her ex, Rob Kardashian, in an episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

During the segment, Wendy basically called Blac Chyna a gold digger, adding that she’s not really attracted to Rob. She went on to criticize Rob for his weight gain and fashion sense.

The host also dissed Tokyo Toni, saying, “It’s very fun to watch [Chyna] and her mom Tokyo Toni come up off of the backs of people who don’t see through their ruse.”

Blac Chyna fired back at Wendy Williams, defending herself and her mom. At that time, the mother of two reiterated that she loves the Arthur George owner, adding that the host shouldn’t speak like she knew them for a long time.

“You lost your mother****in mind h**,” she wrote. “How dare you speak on me, my fiance, and my mom like you were at the Christmas table with us?!”

Tokyo Toni eventually joined the fray, declaring that she will sue Wendy Williams for defamation. Blac Chyna’s mom claimed that the comments made by the host have caused her to have anxiety and depression, which affected her ability to work.

