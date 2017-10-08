‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Michael’s Doubts Mount, New Info Raises Suspicions Nelle Murdered Zachary

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal more turmoil ahead for Michael (Chad Duell) and Nelle (Chloe Lanier). Michael stumbles upon new information that raises suspicions in his mind about Nelle. GH spoilers also reveal that someone makes a move that leaves Nelle on the verge of panic. Is a dirty secret from Nelle’s past about to be exposed?

Michael’s Suspicions Mount

Michael confronted Nelle about a ring he found while unpacking. He found out that the ring belongs to the Grant family, so he demanded that Nelle return the ring to the owners. The two had a heated exchange after Nelle ignored his suggestion.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the incident leaves Michael doubting Nelle’s integrity for the first time. Carly (Laura Wright) and Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) have been trying to warn Michael about evidence that purportedly suggests Nelle murdered her former fiancé, Zachary Grant. But Michael angrily dismissed Carly’s warning and told her not to interfere in his personal affairs.

Michael is now having doubts in his mind about Nelle. Michael’s new concerns about Nelle lead him to mull over his options going forward. GH spoilers state that Michael considers a plan, but he is uncertain whether to go ahead with the plan.

Could Michael be contemplating digging into Nelle’s past on his own?

Doubts raised after he discovered the ring could push Michael to do some sleuthing to ascertain the truth about the allegations that Carly and Bobbie have made against Nelle.

Did Nelle Murder Her Former Fiancé, Zachary Grant?

Nelle remains a mystery. She is a living black box. It is unclear whether she is a villain or an innocent woman being falsely accused of crimes. While some fans believe Nelle is innocent, others suspect there is a darker side to her and that Carly and Bobbie’s suspicions about her are justified. If the allegations against her are true, then Michael’s life could be in danger. The potential risk is the reason why Michael can’t afford to simply dismiss Carly and Bobbie’s allegation without attempting to look into the allegations himself.

General Hospital spoilers hint that Michael obtains new information that raises a red flag. The information leaves Michael stunned and confused. General Hospital spoilers also reveal that an unexpected incident leaves Nelle rattled. It is possible that Nelle finds herself panicking when it appears that someone is about to expose a secret from her past?

Spoilers from October 20 state that Michael struggles with doubts about Nelle.

Will he stumble upon information that makes him fear that Nelle might have murdered her fiancé?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]