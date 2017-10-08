Nelly Says ‘I Am Completely Innocent’ Regarding Rape Allegations

Rapper Nelly was recently involved in a shocking allegation of rape that reportedly occurred on his tour bus.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officers reported the rapper’s arrest on Saturday morning. On Friday night, a woman allegedly joined Nelly on his tour bus after his performance with the band Florida Georgia Line at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington. The woman called the authorities at around 3:45 in the morning and claimed that Nelly raped her.

The responding police officers found the Dilemma artist’s tour bus parked near Walmart Supercenter on Outlet Collection Way in Auburn. Nelly was then arrested and booked on charges of second-degree rape.

The rapper was scheduled to appear and perform in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday night. He canceled the gig amidst the controversy.

Nelly broke his silence and maintained innocence following the shocking allegations. In a series of tweets, Nelly expressed his shock and disbelief. He claimed that he has been the target of false allegations.

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

The rapper’s attorney Scott Rosenblum and manager Juliette Harris both stated that Nelly had been released without charges. Rosenblum claimed that Nelly is the victim of a “completely fabricated allegation.” He further stated that he is confident that once a thorough investigation has been conducted on the accusation, there will be no charges. Furthermore, Nelly is expected to address and press legal charges with regard to the fabricated accusations due to the damages it caused him.

Nelly apologized to his loved ones for the “embarrassment” he caused and for putting himself in a situation vulnerable to defamations and fabrications. On Saturday afternoon, Rosenblum revealed that the rapper was released from jail pending further investigation. There were no criminal charges and no bail was required.

The songwriter was very grateful and thanked his fans for the unconditional support extended to him. Nelly assured that he will be vindicated and will pursue legal actions as stated by his attorney.

Nelly is not new to facing charges. It can be recalled that in 2015, he was charged with felony drug possession. However, the charges were dropped after further testing and investigation. In 2016, due to unpaid taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Sevices (IRS), the rapper had a $2.4 million tax lien placed against him.

