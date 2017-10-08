‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Episode 6 Not Delayed, But Will Be Edited For Content With New Details [Video]

American Horror Story: Cult Season 7 Episode 6, titled “Midwestern Assassin,” will be airing this Tuesday at its regularly scheduled time on FX, but with some new details added and deleted to be more sensitive to current events. Many fans had heard news that Episode 6 of AHS: Cult would be delayed following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.

As is the case with many TV shows these days, with the amount of carnage that’s aired on cable and network TV, execs have been seeing more serious pressure to edit or delay certain episodes that coincide with tragic national events, such as the one that took place in Las Vegas. That is also the case with Episode 6 of American Horror Story: Cult.

In this particular situation, the title for Episode 6 of American Horror Story: Cult says it all: “Midwestern Assassin.” Based off the title alone, viewers can reasonably assume that there is going to a mass-shooting in the Michigan city that AHS: Cult takes place in, which plays right into the hands of Kai and his titular cult of murderous clowns. They have already said that stoking fear is the key to them winning power in prominent positions of authority.

Ryan Murphy has now announced that he would not be delaying Episode 6 of American Horror Story: Cult, but rather has opted to edit the episode to be less violent, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. What fans can expect to see is the violence of Episode 6 of American Horror Story: Cult playing out off camera while the characters suffer the actual fallout from the incident.

“Nobody ever talks about victims’ rights. That’s sort of a weird emotional discussion that’s never bridged,” Ryan Murphy said. “But I felt great sympathy for people who were affected, certainly, and family members and loved ones and people who are upset about the way the world is.”

Murphy further elaborated that he felt he had the right to air Episode 6 of American Horror Story: Cult, but he also wanted to take into consideration the victims’ rights as well. Although there is no law that says Murphy and FX cannot air Episode 6 of American Horror Story: Cult as is, there is a public distaste for it and they could see a lot of negative backlash if they did not make some sort of adjustment to “Midwestern Assassin.”

[Featured Image By FX]