‘Little People, Big World’: See How Jeremy & Audrey Roloff Designed Baby Ember’s Nursery Before Her Birth

The entire Roloff family is enjoying spending time with its newest member–Jeremy and Audrey’s baby, Ember Jean, who is now almost a month old. The Little People, Big World stars have waited until they’ve settled down in their new role as parents before sharing photos of their baby girl. But now that Jeremy and Audrey have broken their brief social media hiatus, their fans are seeing just how precious and adorable the newest LPBW baby is!

TLC also just released a new video showing how Jeremy and Audrey Roloff prepared for Ember’s arrival. In the clip, which the couple shot themselves, Audrey was still rocking a huge baby bump and was 35 weeks pregnant. She and Jeremy were then cramming to finish their home renovations before the baby comes.

Jeremy and Audrey gave their fans a tour of Ember’s still unfinished nursery, which is adjacent to their bedroom. The couple’s artistic taste and creativity are apparent in how they’ve designed the baby’s room. They’ve kept it simple and white like the rest of their house, with touches of dark wood and bricks to give it a charming rustic appeal.

The excited parents-to-be proudly showed off the new baby things they’ve gotten. Even then, Jeremy and Audrey knew that their baby girl would be a little fashion icon with all her cute baby clothes and pretty bows, mostly in pinks and florals. Ember is now rocking these dresses and accessories in her recent photoshoots.

There’s an oversized comfy-looking chair in one corner, which Audrey will probably sit on while breastfeeding. Then there’s the crib with a matching dresser, both painted in white.

“We got a crib!” Audrey happily squeals in the video.

“We still don’t have a mattress or any bedding, but that’s okay. She doesn’t sleep in here for a while.”

What Ember will be sleeping in during her first few months is an adorable grey bassinet, which Audrey will be putting next to her bed.

“It’s coming together, babe,” Jeremy tells Audrey.

“It’s stressful, but we’re getting there.”

This is the first time Little People, Big World fans are seeing baby Ember’s nursery in its entirety. Jeremy and Audrey previously gave their fans a peek into the room through their social media posts.

In case you aren’t on my e- mail list… swipe right for a few of my fav photos of baby Ember. Just stealing my heart????????????Be warned… my insta may be very baby themed for a while;)???? #journeyofjerandauj #emberjean pc: @jeremyroloff A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Oct 6, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

On September 10, the couple finally welcomed their daughter into the world. Ember Jean is now almost one month old, and she’s been enjoying the attention she’s been getting from her loved ones. This week, she’s gone out on a stroll with her cousin Jackson at the Roloff Farms. She’s also experienced her first ATV ride already as Daddy Jeremy toured her around the farm for pumpkin season.

Little People, Big World is expected to return with a brand new season soon on TLC.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]