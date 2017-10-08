Watch Warriors Vs. Timberwolves Preseason Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time, & NBA Odds

On early Sunday morning, basketball fans can watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves preseason action live streaming online or on television. The two teams will play their second game in the past three days as part of the NBA’s Global Games over in China. In the previous meeting, the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Golden State Warriors their second loss of the NBA preseason behind strong performances from Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns. Now, Kevin Durant and the reigning NBA champions will try to bounce back with a win in Shanghai, China. Here are the latest details on this upcoming preseason game and how to watch the Warriors vs. Timberwolves on television or live streaming online this Sunday.

On Wednesday, these two teams hit the hardwood for a preseason game in Shenzhen, China with the Timberwolves capturing the 111-97 win, according to ESPN. Both Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 points apiece in the victory with Butler also grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. Towns had eight rebounds of his own. New Timberwolves player Taj Gibson was able to score 13 points and snatch seven boards while young star Andrew Wiggins chipped in 14 points. On the other side, it was Kevin Durant with 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting to lead his team despite a losing effort.

With that win, the Minnesota Timberwolves improved their preseason record so far to 2-0 which has given fans a glimpse of what may be to come this season with their reloaded roster. As for Golden State, the Warriors are off to an 0-2 start, but most will say, “it’s just the preseason.” The team has dropped a game to the Denver Nuggets and also to Minnesota which are two teams expected to be contending for playoff spots this coming season. The Warriors don’t have too much to prove in the exhibition season, but their fans would likely enjoy seeing a win or two before its over.

As of this report, the point spread for Sunday’s exhibition game was at 4.5 to five points in favor of Golden State at three different sportsbooks. Per Vegas Insider, the latest over/under points total at several sportsbooks was 216.5 to 217 points for the complete game between the two teams. The 5Dimes online sportsbook lists Golden State as -225 favorites on the moneyline and the Timberwolves as +185 underdogs.

A closer look at the Timberwolves victory over the Warriors in the #NBAGlobalGames opener in Shenzhen. ???????? pic.twitter.com/pbimIzUN99 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 6, 2017

Sunday’s game in Shanghai, China featuring the Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves has a scheduled time of 7 a.m. Eastern Time for United States viewers. The game will be televised exclusively on the NBATV channel available on many cable and satellite television services around the country.

While NBATV doesn’t offer its own live stream feeds online, there are certain cable and satellite TV providers that allow for streaming of channels they offer. For satellite television, these may include DISH TV’s Dish Anywhere service and DirecTV’s live streaming online feature. Cable television provider services for streaming TV channels include XfinityStream and Spectrum TV app, among others.

Two other options to watch the Warriors vs. Timberwolves live streaming online include fuboTV or SlingTV. These are monthly subscription services that allow for streaming of different television channel packages. The fuboTV service offers NBATV as part of its channel lineup while SlingTV offers NBATV as part of their “Sports Extra” add-on package. New customers can try out either service for one-week free of charge by visiting fubo.TV or the Sling.com websites.

[Featured Image by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images]