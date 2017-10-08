Radio Host Delilah Rene Reveals That Son Zachariah Committed Suicide, Pens Heartbreaking Note

Radio host Delilah Rene shared a heartbreaking note with fans on Saturday, announcing that her son Zachariah committed suicide after a long battle with depression.

The popular radio personality talks frequently about her children, but had heartbreaking news this weekend and shared it in a long post to her Facebook page.

“My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son Zachariah, took his life,” Delilah wrote.

She did not offer details about the circumstances of his death or exactly when or where the suicide took place, but did shed some light on the circumstances that led up to his suicide. Delilah wrote that her son had been treated for depression and was in counseling, and was “embraced fiercely be family and friends.”

Delilah, who speaks often about her strong faith, said she was drawing strength from God to get the family through the difficult time.

“My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on…but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that…God will get us through,” she wrote.

The post brought an outpouring of condolences and support from fans, generating more than 70,000 comments in just a few hours and more than 20,000 shares. Many noted how they felt a close connection to Delilah and her 12 children given how often the host talked about her family on the air.

Delilah announced that she would be absent from the radio show and social media as her family mourned the loss of their son. She added that her program would be playing some of Delilah’s favorite shows from the past, and told listeners that she was looking forward to her return as “you all lift me up so very much!”

Romance Radio Host Delilah Announces Her Son Zachariah Has Died of Suicide: 'My Heart Is Broken Beyond Repair' https://t.co/bpxioloqjs — People (@people) October 7, 2017

This is not the first time that the 57-year-old Delilah has lost a child. Back in 2012, her son Sammy died of complications from sickle cell anemia. At the time, Delilah shared a Facebook update with her followers asking that they pray for her young son, who had been hospitalized for 10 days and was on life support.

Days later, she announced on Facebook that Sammy had passed away, WFPG noted. Sammy was one of the eight children Delilah had adopted with her husband. The couple had 12 children together.

After her son Zachariah’s suicide, Delilah also turned her Facebook page as a form of outreach. The radio host changed her banner photo to one displaying the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]