Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Dress Designer Offers To Create Meghan Markle’s Gown If She Marries Prince Harry

Meghan Markle may still be far from walking down the aisle with Prince Harry but she has already secured a wedding dress from Pippa Middleton’s designer, it has been alleged.

According to the Mirror, Giles Deacon, a British fashion designer, has stepped up and offered to create the Suits actress’ future bridal gown. The GILES founder expressed his enthusiasm in making another masterpiece for the royal family.

Deacon is famous for his fabulous bridal creations, including Pippa Middleton’s stunning lace embroidered gown. The dress featured a cap sleeve high neckline and a corseted bodice with draping to the front. It is also delicately embroidered with pearls.

Pippa Middleton’s wedding gown received positive remarks for its elegance. Many fashion enthusiasts applauded the designer for its creativity in creating the stunning piece.

And now that Meghan Markle might be tying the knot soon with Prince Harry, the famous designer is keen on creating yet another breathtaking gown for the momentous occasion.

Deacon revealed that he would be “delighted” to design the actress’ future gown and happily offered his services in case she’s interested.

“If Meghan Markle was in any way interested, I would be more than delighted. But I’m sure she’s got plenty of other people on her list.”

Giles also clarified that he’s not doing it because Meghan is a celebrity and dating Prince Harry. Instead, the designer reiterated that all the clients that he worked with have their “absolute specialness” about them.

Speculations of the next royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became widespread after the American actress seemingly put her acting career on hold.

According to reports, Meghan has yet to commit her future in the TV drama series Suits. This has led to rumors that she is preparing to permanently move to London to be with Prince Harry.

Markle, who played the role of Rachel Zane in the hit TV series, is reportedly hesitant to return the show next year. Apparently, the actress has to give up the biggest role of her career for the sake of her blossoming romance with Prince Harry.

“Meghan loved playing Rachel and feels she owes so much to Suits. But Harry can’t move to Toronto, so she’ll have to move eventually if they want to be together.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially made their first public appearance as a couple at the recently concluded Invictus Games in Toronto. The lovely couple, who have been dating for more than a year now, has been very private about their relationship until recently.

[Featured Images by Tim P. Whitby, Angela Weiss/Getty Images]