‘Younger’ Star Dan Amboyer Comes Out As Gay, Says He Was Told To Stay Quiet

Dan Amboyer of Younger is now speaking out and opening up to his fans. He is admitting that is gay and married now, but there is a lot more to this story. People revealed the details about what is going on with Dan. As soon as Dan got engaged to longtime boyfriend Eric P. Berger, he decided it was time to tell the world his story.

Amboyer is now saying that as a young actor in the industry, he was told to stay quiet about it. He has never played a gay role either. He has actually been with Eric, who is a financial planner, for a decade and the two have obviously been very serious. They have been seen together but didn’t reveal they were in a relationship until recently. Dan explained that anytime he started a new role, he would have to explain the situation to people and go through it each time.

This Saturday, everything changed, though. Dan and Eric got married and he decided it was time to be open to the entire world about his sexuality. He shared that he looks up to those actors that have been very open like this and now he is one of them. He feels like more actors that are open then it won’t be such a stigma to be true about who you are. Berger even spoke out and said that he never pushed Dan to come out publicly. They actually met online and have lived together for nine years now.

Dan went on to share a few big details about their life and plans for the future. Here is what he had to say about it all.

“I want to live my life moving forward with integrity and pride,” Amboyer says of his decision to publicly celebrate his relationship for the first time.

“We might start a family one day I would feel so strangely if I didn’t celebrate that with all of my family and friends and share that with the fans. This is just the beginning of a wonderful future.”

Fans remember Dan Amboyer from playing Thad and Chad both on Younger. Sadly, Thad was killed off the show. You never know if Chad will show back up and fans can’t wait to see where Dan Amboyer will land next. For now, he will be enjoying his newly married life.

day of solitude and recharge. A post shared by Dan Amboyer (@danamboyer) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Are you shocked that Dan Amboyer was told it was best to stay quiet about his sexuality? Are you surprised he waited this long to come out? Sound off in the comments below on your thoughts.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images]