Leah Remini was an active loyalist of Scientology since the age of nine but she has parted ways with the controversial church in 2013. Now, The King of Queens actress released a critical docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, exposing the controversies inside the cult-like religion.

Leah Remini was one of those celebrity Scientologists who has been using her status to promote and defend Scientology as much as she can. Since people are mostly in awe of celebrities, the actress revealed that the controversial church has been using them to build its name. Mike Rinder, former senior executive of the Church of Scientology International (CSI) and the Sea Organization based in the United States, who is now helping the actress expose the controversial church, shared why celebrities are important to Scientology.

“The purpose of recruiting celebrities was to give legitimacy to Scientology and to popularize the subject and hopefully get other people interested because celebrities were interested.”

Celebrity members are expected to be loyal to Scientology but they are also given other tasks. If fulfilled, they can get a lot of perks from leader David Miscavige himself.

Although there are a couple of Hollywood stars that practice Scientology, Tom Cruise is undoubtedly the most well-known out of the bunch. And because of that, the Mission: Impossible 6 actor has formed a special relationship with the Scientology leader.

So when Tom Cruise had an odd fantasy to run through a field of wildflowers with Nicole Kidman, whom he was married to at the time, his special bond with David Miscavige came in handy. Upon hearing this, the Scientology leader made sure that the actor’s fantasy will become a reality.

David Miscavige assigned workers to turn one large section of the Scientology compound into Tom Cruise’s fantasy field. While Scientology members worked hard as commanded by the Scientology leader, the effort of producing a field of wildflowers for the Mission: Impossible 6 actor turned out to be an epic fail.

The project faced a lot of setbacks and Tom Cruise didn’t get to fulfill his strange fantasy with Nicole Kidman.

Although Tom Cruise has powerful ties with Scientology, it appears that Nicole Kidman has realized that the Scientology life was not for her and eventually filed for divorce. Five years later, Tom Cruise married a much younger actress, Katie Holmes, but their relationship ended up in divorce as well.

