The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead Crossover Event — Here’s What We Know So Far

The Walking Dead (TWD) and Fear The Walking Dead (FTWD) are having a crossover episode. Although both shows take place in completely different locations and feature different characters, The Walking Dead comic book creator Robert Kirkman confirmed that both TV worlds are going to collide in future, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“I’ll say this: There are two Walking Dead shows. One character is going to go from one show that I will not name and appear on another show that I will not name,” Kirkman said at The Walking Dead panel at New York Comic Con. “We’ve finally gotten to a place [with Fear the Walking Dead] where we can play with some things.”

Kirkman withheld any further details on what fans can expect from the crossover event. However, one of Entertainment Weekly’s sources confirmed that it will be happening sometime next year.

At San Diego Comic Con this year, Kirkman confirmed that the Fear the Walking Dead timeline takes place during season one and season 2 of The Walking Dead. Could this mean that characters who are currently dead on TWD could resurface during the crossover event? Only time will tell. We’ll have to wait until next year to find out for sure.

As for other connections between the shows, Madison Clarke on Fear The Walking Dead has a Southern accent which may indicate that she’s related to someone from TWD which was originally set in Georgia. As EW notes, one FTWD producer shot that theory down in an interview but the actress who plays Madison, Kim Dickens, has said that she thinks her character might be related to Daryl Dixon.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead returns on October 22 on AMC. The upcoming premiere will be the 100th episode of the popular show. Season 3 of Fear The Walking Dead ends on October 15.

As Deadline reports, at a press conference before The Walking Dead’s New York Comic Con panel, executive producer Greg Nicotero revealed that the season premiere of TWD will include “nods” to past seasons to commemorate the 100th episode. But he added the focus will still be on the war against the show’s mega-villain, Negan.

What are you expecting from The Walking Dead/ Fear The Walking Dead crossover? Do you think that characters who are dead on TWD will pop up in the episode next year? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Teases Rick Grimes Finding A Familiar Face; Who Could It Be? [Opinion]

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Rumor: Negan’s Worst Nightmare Comes True, Lucille Goes Up In Flames [Spoilers]

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]