‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Arianne Zucker Defends Brady’s Reaction To Eric And Nicole

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 9 reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole Walker’s relationship will end. The jilted lover will have a harsh reaction and issue an ultimatum. Some fans are shocked, but actress Arianne Zucker defended Brady’s response. She also explained why the character is going to such extremes when it comes to losing Nicole.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Eric Martsolf and Arianne Zucker discussed “Bricole” and “Ericole.” As Celeb Dirty Laundry reported, Brady will tell Nicole to leave Salem without Eric. If she doesn’t, she goes to prison for murdering Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) and loses baby Holly forever.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Brady is calm at first, then suddenly explodes. While some fans think he is completely out of control, Arianne Zucker justified his reaction. She explained that Eric Martsolf’s character has lost so many women in such a short period of time.

“He’s off the rails. But if you think about it, how many women has he lost in such a short amount of time? It’s just one after the other, and this is just the topper after everything he did for her. And as Nicole, I’m almost not surprised. He’s kind of got a point.”

This isn’t the only reason he snaps, according to the latest DOOL spoilers. Remember, he uprooted his whole life for her. He endangered his young son, Tate, by helping a criminal on the run. He put himself at risk of going to prison for aiding and abetting. He left his home, businesses, and loved ones. He sacrificed everything just to help Arianne Zucker’s character, so he feels completely used.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady feels hurt, betrayed, rejected, and used. To him, it is like he has been sucker punched. To make matters even worse, he has been crossed by his own brother. Now, fans know that Eric never intended for this to happen. He tried to hide his feelings for Nicole. He even left town so “Bricole” could be happy together.

However, Brady has never been particularly good at looking at the facts objectively. He is emotional and reacts with his heart instead of thinking with his head. Based on the newest DOOL spoilers, Brady is allowing her to keep baby Holly if she leaves town. Even though he has turned into a bit of a villain, at least he is not taking the one thing she loves the most: her daughter.

“He just breaks and he’s like, ‘You know what? Nobody gets you. I’m going to screw up your whole life.’ And that’s the ultimatum. Get out of town or you go to prison. And you’re not going to see your kid ever. He’s taking it to that level. That’s how much she hurt him.”

What do you think of Arianne Zucker justifying Brady’s ultimatum to Nicole on Days Of Our Lives? Is his reaction understandable, or do you think he went overboard?

