Tristan Thompson, Lebron James Feuding Over ‘KUWTK’ Cameras Filming Team Amid Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy

Tristan Thompson is getting some serious heat from his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates, including Lebron James, for inviting reality show cameras in the middle of training sessions.

Earlier this week, Lebron had recorded a video of what appeared to be Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew members setting up to start filming scenes for the show, which James labeled as “the sh** show,” Hollywood Life recalls.

It clearly seemed as if Tristan Thompson’s teammate was somewhat bothered by having reality show cameras document them working out during training sessions.

It’s believed that many of the Cavaliers look to Lebron as the leader of the team, who is alleged to have made it known months ago that he wouldn’t want the reality show to become a distraction to Tristan Thompson’s career.

Sources at the time mentioned how James was concerned when Tristan Thompson started seeing Khloe Kardashian, having seen what has happened to other basketball players once they began dating one of the famous family members.

James’ main focus, however, is that Tristan Thompson continues to deliver on the court, so as long as he remains focused and isn’t distracted by cameras following his every move, then that won’t be a problem.

It goes without saying, though, that when cameras showed up during a training session earlier this week, Tristan’s teammates were caught off-guard and didn’t seem too happy about the interference of multiple people in production setting up shots for Khloe’s reality show.

It seemed rather intrusive and inappropriate in the midst of training for their next game.

While nobody has said anything yet, Tristan Thompson is aware that people feel bothered by the cameras being around them.

It’s caused a little tension between the soon-to-be father-of-two and his teammates, including Lebron, but nothing has escalated at this point.

Tristan Thompson is aware, and reportedly embarrassed because even he wasn’t aware that a crew of more than a dozen people would show up to document the training practice, which evidently caused quite a havoc for the team to remain focused.

Tristan Thompson will most likely want to film scenes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians that are everywhere but in front of his teammates.

