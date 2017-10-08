Important Information About Breast Cancer

Since the usually private Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced that she now was included in the one in eight women in the United States who are diagnosed with breast cancer statistic, this disease has received a bit more buzz than usual. Pair that with the fact that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it is a doubly good time to think about the second leading cause of death among women.

There are many important facts that people may not realize about breast cancer. Here are some of the other most important statistics from the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women.

Each year it is estimated that over 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,500 will die.

Although breast cancer in men is rare, an estimated 2,470 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 460 will die each year.

On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer and 1 woman will die of breast cancer every 13 minutes.

Over 3.3 million breast cancer survivors are alive in the United States today.

Early detection is one of the most important things that can be done to increase chances of survival. In fact, if it is detected early, and is localized, the five-year survival rate is 100 percent. The steps of early detection include performing monthly breast self-exams, as well as scheduling regular clinical breast exams and mammograms.

Women with dense breasts, who previously had trouble with mammograms, now have better options thanks to the newly FDA-approved Genius 3D Mammography Exam from Hologic.

“The Genius 3D Mammography exam is now the only mammogram available that is FDA-approved as superior for women with dense breasts for routine breast cancer screening over conventional 2D mammography. The Genius exam, on the market since 2011, is available in all fifty states and this updated labeling is based on clinical studies proving that the exam improves invasive breast cancer detection while reducing unnecessary recalls among women of all breast densities, including those with dense breasts,” according to the Hologic Team.

Find a place that offers 3D mammograms at Genius3Dnearme.com.

Louis-Dreyfus is not the only celebrity who has battled breast cancer. The list of survivors includes, but is not limited to, Sheryl Crow, Olivia Newton-John, Maggie Smith, Cynthia Nixon, Christina Applegate, Montel Williams, Carly Simon, Gloria Steinem, Robin Roberts, Giuliana Rancic, Richard Roundtree, Peter Criss (KISS drummer), and Angelina Jolie, who took preventative measures as she was at high risk for developing breast or ovarian cancer.

Be sure to schedule or remind the women in your life to go in for yearly exams, as early detection is paramount to survival of breast cancer.

