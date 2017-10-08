Donald Trump ‘Pee Tape’: Former Miss Hungary Kata Sarka Proves Trump Lied About Night Of Filming, Report Says

Trump-Russia scandal Special Counsel Robert Mueller is now investigating allegations in the “Steele Dossier,” the private intelligence file that spells out deep business and personal ties between Donald Trump and Russia, as The Inquisitr reported on Thursday. The most sensational allegation in the dossier has come to be called the “pee tape” story.

Mueller is likely checking details of the “pee tape” allegation closely, because the dossier alleges that the tape is being used to blackmail and control Trump.

If so, Mueller may seek to interview the 2013 “Miss Hungary” beauty pageant winner, Kata Sarka, who has a story of her own that according to one analysis could prove that Trump is lying about a key aspect of the night in November of 2013 when the so-called “pee tape” would have been filmed.

The “pee tape” allegations appear on the first two pages of the “Steele Dossier,” compiled by former British spy and Russia expert Christopher Steele, and viewable in its entirety at this link, where it was posted online by the site BuzzFeed in January.

The dossier says that when Trump was in Moscow for the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, which he owned at the time, he hired Russian prostitutes to perform a “golden shower” show for his viewing pleasure, in which they urinated in front of him on a bed in the Moscow Ritz-Carlton Hotel where President Barack Obama had once slept.

The “golden shower” episode, the dossier says, was secretly recorded on video by Russian intelligence agents spying on Trump during his visit and is being held by the Russian government as potential blackmail material — what Russian intelligence calls kompromat, to use against Trump to control him.

Trump has vehemently denied that the “pee tape” incident took place, saying that he always believed that he was being watched in Russia and that his hotel suite would be under surveillance — and as a result, he was extra careful to avoid any compromising situations.

“When I leave our country….I am extremely careful,” Trump said in a January press conference during which he dismissed the entire Steele Dossier as a fake. “I hope you’re going to be good anyway, but in those rooms you have cameras in the strangest places….You can’t see them and you won’t know. You better be careful, or you’ll be watching yourself on nightly television.'”

But Sarka said in an interview from May of 2016 — a full seven months before the Steele Dossier and its “pee tape” allegations became public — that Trump actively propositioned her during his time in Moscow, inviting her up to his hotel room, even giving her his business card which she retained and later showed to a Hungarian newspaper.

Sarka’s original interview on a Hungarian entertainment TV show, may be viewed below. But viewers will either need to speak Hungarian or have a translator handy to understand it.

According to independent investigator and former attorney Seth Abramson, who has reported on the Trump Russia scandal via his Twitter account, Sarka’s story — which to date has not been denied by the White House — contradicts Trump’s claims that he was on his best behavior during his time in Moscow because a recording of Trump engaged in a liaison with a woman who was not his wife Melania could also be used as kompromat.

In fact, Abramson notes, no news media has questioned Trump about Sarka’s story and the seeming contradiction it presents to Trump’s own version of events — nor has anyone from the media interviewed Sarka about the story since she first told it in May of last year.

While Mueller has reportedly interviewed Steele about the dossier as well as a number of Steele’s source for the allegations contained in the documents, there have been no reports that Mueller and his team have yet approached Sarka, and whether or not she has been interviewed remains unknown.

