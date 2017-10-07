Galaxy S9: Samsung’s 2018 Flagship Might Be Evolutionary Outside, But Completely Revolutionary Inside

The Samsung Galaxy S9 has a lot to live up to. Being a flagship device that directly follows the game-changing Galaxy S8, Samsung’s first 2018 flagship would need to do more than impress the tech giant’s most ardent fans. If recent rumors about the device are any indication, however, it seems like the Galaxy S9 and its larger sibling, the S9+, would most likely be an evolutionary upgrade than a revolutionary one, at least on the outside.

The design of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ could be considered a game-changer, being one of the first true flagship-grade devices to adopt this year’s popular 18:9, near-bezel-less look. With regards to this, fans of the flagship device believe that the Galaxy S9 would most likely be a refinement of the Galaxy S8’s overall design, according to a SAM Mobile report. Thus, next year’s Galaxy S-series devices would probably look very similar to their predecessors.

Samsung has already adopted the same strategy in the past, with the Galaxy S7 being pretty much a refined version of the Galaxy S6. These two handsets, while being significantly different in terms of specs, look practically alike, with the smartphones featuring pretty much the same frame.

Rumors are high that Samsung would be adopting the same strategy with the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Thus, there is a good chance that Samsung’s first 2018 flagship would feature the same frame as its predecessor. The similarities between the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S9 might end with their appearance, however, since speculations are also high that the South Korean tech giant’s first 2018 flagship would be equipped with superior technology inside.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Concept renders: A Flagship of your dreams pic.twitter.com/zJRWja4ReD — Samsung Galaxy (@MySamsungPhone) September 30, 2017

The internals of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ would most definitely be the best in the industry. Currently, rumors point to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ being equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. Considering that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ made do with a Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM, the performance of the 2018 device would most likely be at a level far beyond that of its predecessor, according to an Expert Reviews report.

The camera of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is also speculated to be vastly improved. The S8 and S8+ are equipped with high-performance single-lens cameras, but with the introduction of a dual-lens system on the Galaxy Note 8, the adoption of the new imaging technology is almost certain for the 2018 flagship. Samsung, after all, has a tendency to adopt some of the Note series’ features in its S-series devices.

Display-wise, rumors are high that the Samsung Galaxy S9 might very well improve the screen of the device to 4K, which would allow the smartphone to perform excellently in terms of VR and AR tasks. The controversial fingerprint sensor is also rumored to be moved, not beneath the display but to a far more ergonomic spot on the device’s rear panel.

Overall, expectations are currently high that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ would be devices that can carry on the S-series’ name. The upcoming devices might look very similar to their direct predecessor, but their performance would be at a completely different level than their 2017 counterparts. At face value, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ might seem like an evolutionary upgrade, but inside, the devices could be as revolutionary as new flagship smartphones can get.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]