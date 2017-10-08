Lisa Bloom Quits As Harvey Weinstein Adviser Amidst Growing Sexual Harassment Scandal

Feminist attorney and TV commentator Lisa Bloom, the daughter of high-profile civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred, announced today on Twitter that she has resigned as an adviser to movie producer Harvey Weinstein. The movie mogul faces accusations that he sexually harassed many women over three decades and allegedly entered into confidential financial settlements with eight of them. This alleged behavior was apparently an open secret in Hollywood.

In a lengthy statement of apology on Thursday following the release of the New York Times bombshell report, Weinstein said, among other things, that he was being “tutored” by Bloom and that he was seeking therapy to “deal with the issue head on.”

In a statement of her own that day, the self-described women’s rights advocate explained that the Oscar-winning producer, who is known for his hot temper, had been “refreshingly candid and receptive” to her message and that she was also overhauling his company’s policies as they relate to workplace misconduct.

In an interaction with a SplashNews videographer on a Manhattan street corner before she resigned, Bloom maintained about her representation of Weinstein that she found it “refreshing” that Weinstein apologized, acknowledged his shortcomings, and vowed to become a better man, TMZ reported. She also said she was pleased that Weinstein sought her advice and listens to them.

Perhaps because of claims of hypocrisy that have been ricocheting around social media, Bloom possibly may have had second thoughts about continuing the representation.

“Bloom famously ripped into late FOX honcho Roger Ailes and host Bill O’Reilly when they were accused of some of the same things Weinstein allegedly did to employees. She even repped one of O’Reilly’s accusers,” TMZ added. Bloom is also a foe of President Trump.

AP added the following about the Lisa Bloom resignation from Team Weinstein.

“Bloom didn’t respond to an email request for further comment. She previously has represented victims of sexual harassment and assault and her work with the co-chair of The Weinstein Co. drew fierce criticism online.”

Lisa Bloom’s tweet also made reference to The Weinstein Company’s board of directors and a possible agreement of some sort. Weinstein is on an indefinite leave of absence from the firm that he and his brother Bob co-founded in 2005.

I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein.

My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 7, 2017

According to Deadline Hollywood, the company has hired a team of outside lawyers to launch an independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein. At least three board members allegedly at odds with Weinstein have already resigned from the company.

Harvey Weinstein is also a mover and shaker in the Democratic Party, and politicians have now begun distancing themselves from him, with some redirecting campaign contributions to charities, the Los Angeles Times detailed.

“Over the years, Weinstein has given generously to Democrats and liberal causes, contributing more than $600,000 to Democratic politicians and groups, according to federal records. He donated tens of thousands of dollars to the presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama…Known as a ‘bundler,’ Weinstein also used his vast connections to organize and collect checks from a wide swathe of donors.”

Funny how celebs R staying QUIET about elephant in the room. Maybe fear they won't work again..Crickets on sexual predator Harvey Weinstein — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 6, 2017

“Weinstein’s alleged behavior may have been enabled by Hollywood’s sometimes toxic workplace culture, which often tolerates — and in some cases, glorifies — an array of inappropriate, exploitative conduct,” the LA Times added.

Here is my statement about advising Harvey Weinstein. pic.twitter.com/tGC13ZbOE3 — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 5, 2017

“Bloom acknowledged in an interview Friday on ABC that Weinstein’s actions were ‘gross.’ Bloom had been advising Weinstein on ‘gender and power dynamics,’ according to the New York Times, and called him ‘an old dinosaur learning new ways,'” the Washington Free Beacon explained.

Separately, according to LawNewz, Harvey Weinstein is backing a TV miniseries based, in part, on Lisa Bloom’s book about the Trayvon Martin case.

As the sexual harassment allegations engulfing Harvey Weinstein and the related fallout constitutes a developing story, be sure to watch this space for updates.

[Featured Image by RW/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]