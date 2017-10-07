Ivanka Trump Could Be President In 15 Years, Says Her Mom, Ivana Trump, In New ‘Raising Trump’ Book

On Tuesday, January 20, 2032, the world might watch Ivanka Trump being sworn in as madame president, at least if her mother’s wishes come true. Ivana Trump has revealed plenty of thoughts about her former marriage to President Donald Trump, her relationship with her children, and more in Ivana’s new book, Raising Trump. According to the New York Daily News, Ivana mused about the notion of Ivanka following in her father’s footsteps and becoming president.

“Maybe in fifteen years, she could run for president?”

Ivana wrote that she had no desire to become the wife of the president of the U.S., like Melania Trump has become. However, being the mother of a president was more appealing to Ivana.

“First Lady? Holds no appeal for me personally. First Mother? That could work.”

According to Amazon, Raising Trump is scheduled to be released on October 10, and as a result, excerpts of Ivana’s book are making the rounds. The 68-year-old Ivana also writes about her marriage to Donald, along with political issues. Ivana claimed that she still has such a good relationship with President Trump that he allegedly offered Ivana a Czech Republic ambassadorship, but she turned it down. Clips like the one below from Ivana’s Sunday Morning interview are also going viral.

Ivana was married to Donald from 1977 until 1992, but all of those years weren’t happy years. The infamous time that Marla Maples had a confrontation with Ivana during a Trump family vacation on the ski slopes in Aspen was a topic of discussion when Donald visited Howard Stern’s radio show.

Ivana claimed that Donald came off as a funny and intelligent man when the real estate pro got a table for Ivana and her friends at a trendy Manhattan restaurant. Donald even paid for the meals and arranged for Ivana to be transported back to her hotel the first time they met.

“My instincts told me that Donald was smart and funny — an all-America good guy.”

It’s not clear if any controversial accusations will appear in Ivana’s book, as they have in former tomes by Trump. Meanwhile, Ivana claims that she said no to the political job offered to her because she enjoys her “perfect life” of traveling to Saint-Tropez and Miami.

[Featured Image by Stephen Trupp/Star Max/AP Images]