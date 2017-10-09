Washington Redskins Work Out Nine Players, Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Washington Redskins were among the NFL teams who had an early bye-week during week five. Washington was in desperate need of the break as the team has been dealing with numerous injuries that have occurred over the past few weeks. The early bye-week also gave the franchise a chance to access the current roster and bring in some players who could possibly help the organization down the road.

In the process, the team decided to invite nine players for tryouts this past week at Redskins Park. Among the names of the players were free agent quarterbacks Garrett Grayson, and Joel Stave, offensive tackles Jerry Ugokwe, Reid Fragel, Javarius Leamon, and Victor Salako, and receivers Nelson Spruce, Kalif Raymond, and Amba Etta-Tawo.

The Redskins, in turn, released quarterback Alek Torgerson and signed QB Joel Stave and OT Jerry Ugokwe to the team’s practice squad. Stave was most recently with the Chiefs before the season, the 6-foot-5 quarterback played his college football at the University of Wisconsin before turning pro following the 2015 season. Ugokwe (6-7, 321 lbs) was an unsigned free agent out of the College of William and Mary.

Other #Redskins tryouts (1/2):

OT Victor Salako

OT Javarius Leamon

OT Reid Fragel

OT Jerrry Ugokwe (signed to p-squad) — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) October 4, 2017

#Redskins tryouts (2/2):

WR Nelson Spruce

WR Kalif Raymond

WR Amba Etta-Tawo — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) October 4, 2017

The Redskins have been looking to fortify their talent with developmental prospects. Signing a quarterback to play with the scout team is something every head coach in the National Football team does to keep his starters sharp. Essentially, that guy plays your opposing team’s star signal-caller each week. The Redskins have been searching for a guy to fill that role ever since the team cut Nate Sudfeld before the season started. Sudfeld immediately signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington felt Sudfeld wasn’t worth the roster spot after the second-year player never dressed a single game in 2016. Oddly enough, Stave played at the same school as Sudfeld, and the two are virtually identical in body size.

The team is currently light on the talent side at offensive tackle with left tackle Trent Williams nursing a knee injury and Ty Nsekhe already out following a knee injury of his own. Former Minnesota Vikings tackle T.J. Clemmings is currently filling the role of third tackle until Nsekhe returns. While signing Ugokwe may appear to be nothing more than just a roster-filling move, in actuality, it’s a long-shot depth move that hopefully the team never has to put to the test this season.

The roster moves came following the Indianapolis Colts signing Redskins guard Kyle Kalis from Washington’s practice squad earlier in the week.

Colts announce they've signed guard Kyle Kalis off the #Redskins practice squad — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) October 3, 2017

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]