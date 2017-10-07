Amanda Stanton Explains To Reality Steve What Happened With Josh Murray Relationship

Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray called it quits after their time on Bachelor in Paradise. Not long after the show, Josh moved in with her and the girls. Now, Life & Style is sharing how Amanda spoke out to Reality Steve on his podcast and revealed all the details of their split and what went down. Right now, Amanda is single and just enjoying being a mom.

Amanda actually shared that the biggest mistake she made was how fast she moved Josh Murray in with her and her daughters. At the end of the show, they were engaged and she moved him right into their home. This last season, she was dating Robby Hayes when the show ended and they have already split, but she never even introduced him to her daughters. Amanda admits that the fact that her children were involved made the split from Josh so much harder on her.

She says that if she could go back, she wouldn’t have had Josh move in so soon, but Amanda also admits to learning from her mistake. On the podcast, she shared that she may never date again, but that is hard to believe. Stanton also says that she is done with reality television and is moving on from that part of her life. Amanda does admit that she should have had Josh Murray’s back more when he was called a villain for the way he acted on Bachelor in Paradise.

So what went wrong in their relationship? It really does sound like they were just two different people. Amanda is very social and said she likes to have people over all the time, but Josh didn’t really like to live his life that way. They did fall in love, but once they got in the real world, things just didn’t work for them. If Josh has found love since their split, then he isn’t sharing just yet.

Are you surprised to hear about the big split between Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton? Did you think that these two would last? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr. starting in January of 2018 on ABC.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]