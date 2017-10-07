Donald Trump Thinks ‘Unfunny’ Late-Night Hosts Should Give Republicans ‘Equal Time’

On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump posted a series of tweets in regard to representation in the media, particularly when it comes to the late-night talk show hosts. The president was particularly frustrated with how little air time Republicans are given versus Democrats. According to Trump, the late-night hosts are “dealing with the Democrats for their very “unfunny” & repetitive material, always anti-Trump!,” while also asking the question of whether or not they should get “equal time.”

Donald Trump then followed up his initial tweet about the “unfunny” late-night talk show hosts’ lack of new material by saying that there are plenty of people who believe that both the Republicans and the president should be getting equal time on television. As the New York Daily News reported, the tweets from the president came within an hour of a segment on Fox News in which Jimmy Kimmel and other late-night comedians were accused of having taken a “hard turn left.”

These tweets from Donald Trump are not the first time that the president has complained about the fact that Republicans seem to get less air time than the Democrats. During the election, Trump also shared his dissatisfaction with the on-air representation that he and other Republicans were receiving from the media.

While there is an “equal-time rule” that is in effect for political candidates which states that broadcasters are required to give opposing political views equal time on the air, this rule is only for those individuals who are not currently in office. This particular rule also does not seem to apply to late-night talk show hosts, as they are not actually broadcasting the news.

Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very "unfunny" & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Late-night hosts, such as Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Myers, have repeatedly taken to blasting the Republicans and President Donald Trump in their opening monologues. Many of these monologues go viral, such as the recent one from Kimmel where he tore into both the president and the Republicans for their attempt at repealing the Affordable Care Act.

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump in the Oval Office w/senior U.S. military leaders prior to dinner hosted by the President & First Lady @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/PkdrwrWs1l — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) October 6, 2017

Although there were plenty of Twitter users who supported the president’s early morning tweets about the late-night hosts’ lack of “equal time,” there were just as many negative tweets aimed at Donald Trump. Seth Myers actually responded to the president with a sarcastic tweet inviting him to a sit-down, while Jimmy Kimmel even chimed in with a tweet telling Trump that he made an excellent point, and that if he wanted to quit his current job then Kimmel would give him his show all to himself.

We'd love to have you! Studio located at 15 Penguin Avenue, Antarctica. https://t.co/2MyQTYwecZ — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) October 7, 2017

Excellent point Mr. President! You should quit that boring job – I'll let you have my show ALL to yourself #MAGA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 7, 2017

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]