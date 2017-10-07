Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & Football Game Odds

College football fans will watch Michigan State vs. Michigan football live streaming online this Saturday evening as part of a historic college rivalry. The two teams will meet in Michigan Stadium with the Spartans trying to upset the No. 7 college football team in the nation. Here are the latest details for Saturday’s huge matchup including point spread, over/under points total, start time, television channel, and live streaming online details.

Heading into Saturday’s NCAA football matchup, Michigan State has gone 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten conference. Their only loss so far this season has been to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are now ranked at No. 21. Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines are 4-0 with no losses on their record so far this season. They’ll enter this game off a 28-10 win at the Purdue Boilermakers, while Michigan State comes in off a 17-10 victory over Iowa at home.

Quarterback Wilton Speight was leading the Wolverines as he’s thrown 44-for-81 completions which have been good for 581 yards and three touchdowns. However, in last week’s victory over Purdue, he went out with a soft tissue injury. Backup John O’Korn filled in and picked up the slack, which he’ll need to do again today. Speight is expected to miss several weeks with his injury.

On the other side, Brian Lewerke has been putting up stellar numbers, but not against Michigan yet. He’s thrown 963 total yards and eight touchdowns on 84-for-133 passing so far this season. Receiver Felton Davis III has 21 catches for the Spartans which has resulted in 256 yards and four touchdowns.

Based on the Odds Shark website’s collected odds, the Wolverines are -11 favorites to win on the point spread, or anywhere from -420 to -450 favorites on the moneyline. The visiting Spartans are +310 to +350 underdogs to win the game. As far as the over/under points total goes, 40.5 points for the complete game is the latest number for bettors to contemplate as of this report.

Despite being today’s underdogs, the Spartans have a good record against the Wolverines in recent history. For their head-to-head over the past three meetings, Michigan State is 2-1. Over the last 10 meetings, the Spartans are actually 7-3 overall and 9-1 against the spread. The over/under in these past 10 meetings has been 5-5, making it a tough total to predict as these rivalry games can go many directions. It may be best to sit back and watch the game unfold Saturday night.

To see the Michigan State vs. Michigan game, viewers can watch on the ABC network beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time for live televised coverage. Live streaming is available in eight different cities of the United States via the ABC website. There’s widespread live streaming available through WatchESPN website and mobile apps for cable or satellite subscribers who can access it.

There’s also an option to watch today’s Michigan State vs. Michigan game live streaming online for free. Anyone with a high-speed internet connection can sign up for a SlingTV subscription. The channel streaming service currently offers all-new customers a one-week free trial. Viewers can choose the Sling Orange channel package which features 29 channels including ESPN3 for today’s game. See more details through the Sling website.

[Featured Image by Joe Robbins/Getty Images]