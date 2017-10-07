Trump’s Twitter Threats To North Korea: ‘Sorry, But Only One Thing Will Work!’ – Calm Before Nuclear War Storm

President Donald Trump went on another Twitter rant on Saturday, October 7, against North Korea. As seen in the below tweets, Trump wrote that former presidents, along with their cabinets, had been trying to negotiate with North Korea for 25 years, to no avail. Trump claimed that agreements made between the U.S. and North Korea were violated “before the ink was dry,” and wrote that North Korea made “fools” of Americans attempting to negotiate. That’s when Trump made a comment that alluded to nuclear war, by writing that only “one thing” will work with North Korea.

As reported by the New York Times, President Trump already warned about “the calm before the storm” on Thursday night, baffling reporters and the public at large. Reporters thought that Trump’s schedule at the White House was complete for the day, however, at approximately 7 p.m. that night, Trump brought journalists back into the State Dining Room to tell them that the moment with the military personnel and their spouses “could be the calm before the storm.” Reporters asked if Trump was referring to Iran, ISIS or some other storm. Trump played coy and said that folks would see what he meant in the future.

Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

…hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Trump sent the reporters away, and by Friday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders noted that Trump was sending a message that didn’t include playing around with the press, but that Trump was indeed sending a message to “bad actors” like North Korea. But Sanders also said that Trump wouldn’t spill to the public exactly what his next steps might be – such as engaging in nuclear war.

“I think we have some serious world issues here. I think that North Korea, Iran both continue to be bad actors, and the president is somebody who’s going to always look for ways to protect Americans, and he’s not going to dictate what those actions may look like.”

Trump may have been attempting to send hints about an upcoming war with North Korea, a country that Trump unleashed “fire and fury” threats upon in the past. Now, Trump is turning to Twitter once more to issue threats focused on North Korea, which don’t detail exactly where and when and what he’s planning to do. According to the New York Times, a few Trump administration aides said they didn’t think Trump was getting the U.S. ready for war with North Korea or Iran.

