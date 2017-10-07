Top 10 Halloween Horror Movies To Watch In October [Video]

October and Halloween are so synonymous that very few people remember the festival of harvest and other reasons for celebrating the end of summer feast. It is now more associated with the Gaelic Festival of Samhain and Americanized pop-culture has set aside the entire month for everything creepy and macabre… and there’s nothing wrong with that!

As many fans of horror already know, there is already a set playlist that most Americans already have on their mind right from the very get go when it comes to watching Halloween films in the month October. Michael Myers and the Halloween franchise are probably at the top, as well as other family-friendly films like Hocus Pocus and Scooby Doo. But why limit yourself? There are so many more undiscovered and forgotten gems that you might just be denying yourself should you not read this list.

So for purposes of being original here, I am going to leave the Halloween franchise off this list because I already know it’s in your cue. Instead, let me remind you about some of those forgotten favorites that you might be pleased to remember. So without further ado, take a look below at the Top 10 list for Halloween horror movies that I consider a must-watch during the month of October.

Trick R’ Treat (2007) – Just like with other popular anthology films in the past like The Twilight Zone: The Movie, Tales From The Darkside and Creepshow, Trick R’ Treat follows a similar format of telling multiple stories. The only real differences here is that they are tied together and they all take place on the same night – Halloween. Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000) – Yes, this film may be a sequel to the universally loved/hated The Blair Witch Project, but it has a specific vibe the rings true to Halloween. Be sure to give it a shot no matter what you might have heard about it. The Cabin in the Woods (2012) – This may not be a film that actually takes place on Halloween, but it really should have. That’s because it features every imaginable monster from every conceivable horror movie ever made (with exceptions of course). That’s why it’s on the list. The Crow(1994) – Okay, so it’s not specifically a horror movie, but it really reigns in the theme with its supernatural elements. It takes place on Devil’s Night (Halloween) in what appears to be a semi-dystopian near future where chaos, murder and mayhem reign supreme. Horror fans are delighted with the film, especially with the sole theme of revenge for the main character. Warlock(1989) – With its unique production elements and the film’s heroes squaring off through time with a warlock and his witchy powers, the film reigns in the ultimate Halloween-like experience. The VVitch (2015) – I could list many reasons why this film fits the narrative of a Halloween horror movie, but the witchy New England tale is the kind that young adults might recite around a campfire on Halloween night. So we’ll just leave it at that. The Return of the Living Dead(1985) – Graveyards, rainstorms, poison fog clouds, people rising from the dead, brain eaters and “send more cops.” That’s all you need to know about this October favorite for Halloween. The Midnight Hour (1985) – This is a great film to watch on Halloween… if you can find it. Although it was a made-for-TV film on ABC, it still had all the great scares and terrible thrills that horror fans love in their movies. The only problem is finding a copy of the film, which only seems to be accessible via YouTube these days. Spookies (1986) – If there was an October Halloween horror film that has a little bit of everything, this is it. Night of the Demons (1988) – It’s Angela’s Halloween bash and no October would be complete without flesh-eating demons crashing a party.

Non-horror fans who want to watch the classic Halloween films, there certainly isn’t anything wrong with that. But if you are looking to expand your October horizons, then try a few of these suggestions. You might be pleasantly surprised.

