Kylie Jenner Fans Speculate On The Father Of Her Baby As They Ask If It’s Lamar Odom

Kylie Jenner can’t escape the rumors as her social media followers are now questioning the paternity of her alleged unborn child.

The 20-year-old took to Facebook this week to share an ad for her sunglasses collaboration with Quay Australia, and commenters did not hold back when it came to voicing their opinions on her rumored pregnancy.

One person in particular asked Jenner if sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, and mom Kris Jenner’s recent ex, Corey Gamble, are the possible fathers of her baby.

“Who’s the daddy KYLIE??? TYGA, SCOTT, COREY, ODOM?”

They also mentioned a “Scott,” who could be either Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, or Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick. Of course, there’s also the rumored possibility the baby is Tyga’s, who Jenner called it quits with only months ago.

Over 100 people reacted to the comment on Kylie’s Facebook post as some found it funny and others found it offensive.

A few people defended Jenner as they stated it’s nobody’s business, while others continued making jokes. However, some Facebook users seem to think Kylie truly is not pregnant as they said none of the men are the father.

“No one ’cause she ain’t knocked up.” “Do you really think she’s pregnant? I don’t.”

People magazine recently reported on Jenner’s pregnancy as the site stated the cosmetics mogul has already begun shopping for her unborn daughter.

The article reported that Kylie prefers to keep a low profile at the moment as her “body is changing,” but she is excitedly shopping “like crazy” for her unborn child.

It’s also been stated that while the pregnancy was unplanned, Jenner is looking forward to welcoming a baby with Travis Scott. However, it seems some people are still questioning whether or not he is the father.

Immediately after news broke of Kylie’s alleged pregnancy with her new boyfriend, Tyga took to social media to claim he’s the father of her baby, as reported by Us Weekly.

“Hell nah that’s my kid.”

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

As fans may know, Jenner started dating Scott just weeks after ending a years-long romance with Tyga in April.

It’s reported Kylie and Travis are expecting their baby in February 2018, which means she got pregnant just a month or two into their relationship.

In addition to the questionable timing of Jenner’s pregnancy, Kardashian fans are no strangers to speculating about relationships regarding the sisters and their exes.

Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick once sparked rumors of a reported romance before the model called them false.

And it now appears fans are continuing the speculation in regards to who fathered Kylie’s unborn baby.

