Who Is ‘Project Runway’ Judge, Designer Georgina Chapman? Wife Of Harvey Weinstein, Marchesa Co-Founder

Miramax co-founder and Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of 30 years of sexual harassment, including an accusation by Ashley Judd. Despite women now coming out of the woodwork, sharing their stories, the Shakespeare in Love producer’s spouse, Georgina Chapman, has been the good wife, standing by his side. Who is Georgina Chapman, wife of Harvey Weinstein?

London native Georgina, age 41, met New York native, Weinstein, 65, in 2004. She had no idea who he was, and was instantly drawn in.

“I had no idea who he was. He’s not a person you can sort of ignore or brush off. He’s incredibly charming and so charismatic, it sort of draws you in.”

Weinstein claims that “unlike her husband, she’s really nice.” Soon, they became the Hollywood power couple. Weinstein produced movies and television, while his designer wife dressed starlets.

Chapman and Weinstein have two children, India, 7, and Dashiell, 4. Chapman has credited motherhood as making her “more successful.” She is now more focused on her work and will say no.

The designer told Forbes that when her own mother had children, she gave up her career. Chapman has her two children come into the office, and along with business partner Keren Craig’s two children, they all get to see their mothers work. She believes the children understand that the women are not giving up their careers, but are a success, yet are still involved mothers.

Fashionistas have certainly gotten to know the charming and beautiful Georgina Chapman from the Project Runway franchise. Chapman is a regular judge on Project Runway All Stars, and frequently appears as a guest judge on Project Runway.

Her gentle critiques, thoughtful comments, and eye for detail, spoken in her sparkling English accent, adds extra cachet on the Lifetime show. The Project Runway franchise is produced by Weinstein productions.

Perhaps Georgina is best known for her design aesthetic. The Marchesa co-founder embodies the design label’s look, and along with former model Keren Craig, they have turned this business into a huge success.

The designers met at the Chelsea College of Art & Design. Naming their label Marchesa after Marquesa Luisa Casati, the Italian heiress and art patron, who was known for saying that “I want to be a living work of art.”

The duo have designed for some of Hollywood’s leading ladies, including Sandra Bullock, Blake Lively, and of course, Rhianna. Marchesa dresses are feminine, fairy-tale concoctions of lace, ruffles, hand embroidery, and beaded bric-a-brac that oozes femininity.

Blake Lively, a regular customer, who also wore Marchesa at her wedding to Ryan Reynolds, explains that you feel quite royal wearing Marchesa.

“The only designer that really makes you feel like a princess is Marchesa.”

Not only do those who want to feel royal wear Marchesa, a prominent member of the royal family regularly wears the feminine looks of Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig. Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, is a loyal customer and has worn some stunning Marquesa designs, especially of late.

In April, attending the Opening Night Royal Gala of 42nd Street, Duchess Catherine went solo to an event, in a wine-red Marchesa Notte, tea-length dress. As always, the dress had some of the characteristic Marchesa touches, including a delicate honeycomb pattern on the dress, and whimsical layers of tulle.

In July, Kate wore a stunning, pink bespoke Marchesa dress, made of scalloped lace. It had jaunty bell sleeves, and the ubiquitous peplum, one of Kate’s favorite design touches. What was not characteristic was the very daring, low-cut neck that allowed her to show off the priceless Ruby and Diamond Floral Bandeau, part of the Queen’s jewelry collection.

