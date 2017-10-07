‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy And Bill — True Love, Or Is She Part Of A Revenge Scheme?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal that the bond between Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will intensify during the week of October 9. Steffy is playing with fire as Bill could be using her as a vehicle to get back at his son, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) for forcing him to step down as Spencer Publications’ CEO. How far is Bill willing to go to get back at Liam? Is he willing to bed Steffy to prove that he can take everything from his son?

According to Soap Central, Steffy and Bill have bonded over Liam’s recent power grab. Steffy doesn’t understand why her husband feels as if he owes Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) anything. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that she has leaned on Bill to vent about Liam. They both seem to be angry with Liam, but Bill’s newest scheme is downright twisted.

Bill knows that he can win Steffy over and really get revenge on Liam. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill considers making a move on Steffy, something he knows would get under his son’s skin. However, is it possible that he is growing genuine feelings for Steffy, even though it began as just a plot to get to Liam?

Bill feels he has lost everything & Wyatt confronts Liam about the recording. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/bfp9sBRSR2 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/VoU79tY4RS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 29, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill and Steffy once had a fling. They once had an attraction for each other and Steffy has always had a soft spot for “Dollar Bill.” Jacqueline MacInnes Wood revealed that she has tried to convey that in their scenes together, just in case Bold and the Beautiful would want to revisit their romance. The fans have picked up on it and concluded the two have incredible chemistry.

A romance between them may not be possible right now. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill wants to lure Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) back home. He isn’t interested in jumping into another romance just yet. However, he knows if he slept with Liam’s wife, it would get under his skin and could be the ultimate payback for taking over his company.

Is Bill really falling for Steffy or is he just using her for revenge plot on Liam?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]