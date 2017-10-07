The final season of Game of Thrones will undoubtedly reveal who will be the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, and people have already started betting on Daenerys Targaryen or Jon Snow eventually taking the Iron Throne. But is it possible that someone who was once personally tortured by Cersei Lannister will rise to become the new queen of Westeros in Game of Thrones Season 8? Could Sansa Stark beat the odds and rule after Cersei?

Sansa Stark certainly isn’t the most popular character in the HBO series. Viewers often saw the elder Stark sister as being a pushover who frequently made bad decisions and often became a victim. However, things have been steadily changing for Sansa, as she used her connection to Petyr Baelish to help Jon Snow win the Battle of the Bastards. In addition to that, she has evidently earned the respect of the Northern lords after she ordered the execution of Littlefinger in the seventh season. But could Sansa become more than just the Lady of Winterfell in Game of Thrones Season 8?

There are speculations that Sansa Stark has bigger plans now that Littlefinger is out of her way and Jon Snow is losing the favor of his fellow Northerners. Some believe that the Lady of Winterfell will make a move once Jon marries Daenerys Targaryen after the Mother of Dragons defeats Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones Season 8.

But how will this work for Sansa Stark? The Lady of Winterfell could be declared the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms if both Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen die before having a child. In addition to that, there is a theory suggesting that George R.R. Martin has based the succession of the Iron Throne on historical events.

The theory states that the A Song of Ice and Fire author has based the succession on the War of the Roses. It is suggested that Robert Baratheon represents Henry VIII, who has followed by Edward VI, then Bloody Mary. The events in Game of Thrones seems to follow the pattern with Joffrey and Tommen succeeding Robert before Cersei Lannister becomes queen. It is believed that Sansa Stark will stand in for fellow redhead Elizabeth I in Game of Thrones Season 8.

The Game of Thrones Season 8 air date has not yet been announced, but is expected to be in early 2019.

