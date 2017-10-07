Rapper Nelly Arrested For Allegedly Raping A Woman On His Tour Bus

Police have reportedly arrested the American rapper Nelly for allegedly raping a woman. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said that Nelly was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, October 7, in Washington State, after a woman called the police and accused the rapper of raping her on his tour bus in Washington.

The report comes as Nelly is on tour with the country band Florida Georgia Line. He has been performing with the band in Washington. He and Florida Georgia Line were scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday night.

KCPQ reported that the victim told police officers that she joined the rapper on his tour bus after his performance at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, on Friday night.

The woman claimed that the rape occurred in the bus. She called police at about 3:45 a.m., immediately after the alleged incident. Law enforcement sources confirmed that the alleged rape occurred at around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to TMZ. The alleged victim specifically told the police officers that it was Nelly who raped her on the bus.

Law enforcement officers who responded to the woman’s call found Nelly’s tour bus parked near Walmart Supercenter on the 700 block of Outlet Collection Way, according to KCPQ.

The officers said they found probably cause to arrest Nelly. He was reportedly arrested and booked at around 7 a.m. on Saturday. He was booked into South Correctional Entity (SCORE) Jail in Des Moines on charges of second degree rape. He was still in custody early on Saturday morning.

People reported that a representative of Nelly has described the alleged raped as “a completely fabricated allegation.” The spokesperson said he was confident that Nelly will not “ultimately be charged.”

According to KCPQ, Nelly was scheduled to attend an anniversary party on Friday night at the Aston Manor nightclub in Seattle. As noted earlier, he was also scheduled to perform at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday night, with Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane.

Nelly, a rapper, singer, songwriter, investor, and actor from St. Louis, Missouri, was born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., on November 24, 1974. He started his music career in 1993 with St. Lunatics, a Midwest hip hop ground. He signed to Universal Records in 1999 and began his solo career in 2000. He debut album, Country Grammar, quickly reached number one the Billboard charts and sold more than 8 million copies.

